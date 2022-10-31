ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagleville, PA

Eagleville Fan Juices up Phillies Enthusiasm with Red-and-White Show of Light

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6xYk_0itMuKa400
Image via CBS3 Philadelphia.

Ahead of the spookiest day of the year, Joe Roberts was preparing to put up the usual Halloween light show at his home in Eagleville, writes Kerri Corrado for CBS3 Philadelphia.

But then the Phillies made it to the World Series.

Roberts, decided to buck tradition and instead support the team with an epic, Phillies-themed light show.

“I was like, ‘I’ve got to put some Phillies up on there,’” said Roberts.

As part of the new Roberts Light Show, he decked out his home in lights that flash red and white in perfect sync with the sounds you would usually hear at a Phillies game. Drivers who are passing by the home can turn on their radios to add this audio component to the amazing visuals.

“It’s what’s gonna push them over the top,” said Roberts jokingly.

The Roberts family is no stranger to light shows and has previously set up bigger ones with more lights. The clan’s Eagles light display also made the news, and its Christmas arrangement is a community favorite.

Read more about this red-and-white Eagleville light show at CBS3 Philadelphia.

