ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Jason & Brittany Aldean Win Halloween With Perfect ‘Anchorman’ Recreation

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEVjK_0itMuDOz00
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Kicking off 2022 Halloween with some laughs, Jason and Brittany Aldean showed off this year’s costumes. The duo went as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from Anchorman.

“Breaking News,” Jason Aldean captioned the video. “Happy Halloween from Ron, Veronica, and the Channel 4 News Team. #Fakenews.”

During the clip, Jason Aldean acts as Ron Burgundy while Brittany plays Veronica Corningstone from NashVegas. The duo started their broadcast by chatting about Luke Bryan eating out of a peanut butter jar. They then talk about the Aldeans, calling Jason a “wannabe” country singer. “I’ve heard of them before,” Jason said while in character. Brittany as Corningstone then shared that according to Brittany’s latest tweet she hates all animals. “What a b——,” Jason bluntly interrupted. Brittany then pointed out the next tweet said that the country artist’s wife loves dogs. “Sounds like a PR nightmare,” Brittany’s Corningstone chimed in.

“I don’t know about dogs, but she has cute puppies,” Jason Aldean’s Ron said about real-life Brittany. They encouraged the actual country music couple to just “zip it.” They then went into the next story, this time about Kane Brown on TikTok. “Kids love the TikTok,” Jason said. Brittany said that the kids love when Kane Brown dances. “I don’t get it,” Jason added.

The duo finished the broadcast by telling Nashville to stay country and woke. Brittany shared the same video and wrote, “Ron and Veronica here to bring you today’s completely unbiased Nashvegas news” as the caption.

Jason and Brittany Aldean go all out during Halloween every year. Last year, they recreated icons Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. In 2020, they went as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Brittany previously shared a preview of the couple’s previous Halloween costumes. “The countdown to Halloween is on!!”

Maren Morris Pokes Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud With Costume Idea

As previously reported, Maren Morris took to her social media accounts late last week to poke fun at her ongoing feud with Jason Aldean’s wife with a hilarious Lunatic Country Music Person costume meme.

The costume is inspired by the nickname Morris received from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson over the social media feud between her and Jason Aldean’s wife. The costume includes a tambourine, inclusive fans, a pickleball paddle, a wig, and beef with transphobes. A tall guy, which references her husband and fellow country music singer Ryan Hurd, is not included with the costume. “S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N,” Maren Morris declared in the post. Though, it appears that she may have removed the post.

However, Morris did not go as the Lunatic Country Music Person for this year’s Halloween. She and her friends went as The Righteous Gemstones. “The Righteous Gemstones have arrived,” she wrote on Instagram. “Praise be to He.”

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo

Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Outsider.com

LOOK: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulls Off Awesome ‘League of Their Own’ Halloween Costume

Dale Earnhardt Jr. might’ve won this year’s best Halloween costume contest. The popular NASCAR figure used a classic baseball film to inspire this year’s outfit. Earnhardt broke out a Jimmy Dugan costume, the manager in the hit movie A League of Their Own. The character was played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in 1992, but if there’s a remake, Earnhardt might be able to fill the role.
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are ‘Pretty Much Inseparable’

Country music superstar Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn for more than a few years now. And, according to the couple, the pair is “pretty much inseparable.”. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reba McEntire discussed her history with Rex Linn. And the magic that makes the famous couple’s relationship work. According to McEntire she and Linn have known each other since the 1990s after working on various projects together. However, the couple never took things to the next level until they truly got to know each other’s eccentricities. Getting to know each other’s quirks has helped the couple thrive, McEntire tells the outlet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy