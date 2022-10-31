Rokshana Shireen is the state’s new broadband director.

Shireen’s office is part of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

“With her wealth of experience working for the state, combined with strong leadership skills, Rokshana is an asset to Indiana’s broadband team,” said Denny Spinner, OCRA executive director. “I know Rokshana will lead our broadband team well as we continue working to expand connectivity to all corners of the state.”

Shireen joined OCRA as a Next Level Connections program manager in June 2021. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a masters of arts in history from Jahangirnagar University.

Prior to joining OCRA, Shireen served the state for more than 10 years in various roles, including working with the Indiana Department of Corrections as an administration and procurement officer and for the Indiana Department of Revenue as a supervisor in the operation project and tax processing division.

The post Indiana names broadband director appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .