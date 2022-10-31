ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Rick Barnes wants Tennessee basketball to do better after Gonzaga exhibition

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Rick Barnes watched his Tennessee basketball team dismantle Gonzaga on Friday. Then the Vols coach dismantled his team when it watched film Sunday.

“They thought we lost after showing them how bad we were on defense,” Barnes said Monday at the Knoxville Quarterback Club.

No. 11 Tennessee returned to practice Monday following its 99-80 exhibition win against No. 2 Gonzaga in Frisco, Texas. And there is a lot to work on in Barnes’ estimation following a promising closed scrimmage against Michigan State on Oct. 23 and a largely stout performance against the Bulldogs in the final tune-up before the regular season.

“I don’t think you can read too much into what goes on this time of year because it is a long time between now and March,” Barnes said.

Barnes’ mind was on improvements Monday as Tennessee geared up for a “tough day” of practice as the Vols prepare to open against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 7 (7 p.m., SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

That starts defensively after the Vols allowed 54 first-half points to Gonzaga. Barnes stressed Tennessee has to do a better job of having active hands defensively. He singled out the post players for needing to help guards more with screens.

“Our guards work pretty hard,” Barnes said. “They need help, at times."

Gonzaga shot 59.4% in the first half and hit 55.6% of its 3-point attempts. The Bulldogs shot 28.6% in the second half and made 13.3% from 3-point range. Tennessee limited Gonzaga to 10 points in the final 7:42.

Bulldogs coach Mark Few felt the Vols “really turned the spigot off on our end” and followed it with a comment on how Tennessee moved offensively at "a midseason, late-season level."

Barnes and forward Uros Plavsic felt that offensive pace helped the defense by wearing down the Bulldogs. The Vols scored at a high clip throughout, shooting better than 56% in both halves.

Barnes still wants to see UT screen better offensively as it moves into the regular season.

“We have to get a lot of stuff in in terms of the way we want to play,” Barnes said.

More exhibitions coming in Tennessee basketball’s future?

Barnes said postgame Friday and again Monday that he wishes college basketball had more exhibition games. Barnes, who is the head of the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee for the year, expects the possibility of playing a series of exhibition games in August will be discussed.

He especially sees a benefit for referees in having games to officiate prior to early season games, including high-profile multi-team events.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

