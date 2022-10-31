What Josh Heupel, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee football said about Georgia's defense

Tennessee football's game against Georgia is not only a matchup of the two best teams in the SEC, but of the top offense and defense in the nation.

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) plays No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in Athens, Georgia. Tennessee has the best offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker and Biletnikoff Award candidate Jalin Hyatt.

Georgia has arguably the best defense, despite losing a lot of talent to the NFL Draft from last season’s national champion team. Hooker, the star quarterback, and Hyatt, who has emerged this season with 14 touchdown receptions, will face the No. 13 passing defense in the country, which only allows 177.1 yards per game.

"They play their assignments extremely well, they make you earn it," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday of the Bulldogs' defense. "It's great test for us, you're going to have to win one-on-ones – that's out on the perimeter, that's in the offensive line in the trenches – and you've got to be able to sustain drives."

Georgia's consistency on defense

While the Bulldogs are disciplined in not giving up yards or points – opponents only average 10.5 points – they don't make a lot of dynamic plays defensively. Georgia ranks No. 103 in tackles-for-loss (39), No. 120 in sacks (10), No. 97 in takeaways (9) among 131 FBS teams.

However, the Bulldogs' consistency on defense shows in their other defensive stats – their 10.5 points allowed per game ranks No. 2.

Georgia ranks in the top five nationally in three other categories: No. 4 in total defense (262.5 yards per game), the No. 4 rush defense (85.4 yards per game) and No. 2 red-zone defense (64.3%).

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter made his return from an MCL sprain last week, and his presence elevates the defense, especially the Bulldogs' 10th-ranked third-down defense.

"Athletic, disruptive, he's great on third downs, rushing the passer," Heupel said of Carter. "He's explosive and dynamic and changes the way the game's played ... on normal downs, too."

How Tennessee's offense will challenge Georgia

The Georgia defense will have its biggest challenge yet in the Vols, who are ranked No. 1 in both scoring offense (49.4 points per game) and total offense (553 yards per game) and No. 2 in pass offense (353.4 yards per game).

Hooker has thrown 2,338 yards and 21 touchdowns through eight games – 14 of those touchdowns have been to Hyatt, who has 907 receiving yards. Tennessee's high-tempo defense has given it an advantage over its opponents all season.

Hooker said he can see sometimes how the offense wears on defenses in their body language on the field – though most of the time the Vols are moving too fast for him to check.

"When we see someone getting tired and their body language is showing that they're fatigued, we just want to increase our tempo even more," Hooked said. "Anytime we get that opportunity, we'll take it."