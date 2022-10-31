Monday’s Powerball jackpot now estimates to $1 billion

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - People in California are having lotto fever as Monday, October 31, 2022's drawing approaches.

For this reason, this is the second time that the Powerball jackpot crossed the billion-dollar threshold.

Although the jackpot is just an estimate, people in select cities are lining up to get their hands on tickets.

“The excitement and enthusiasm for tonight’s draw is palpable,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson.

“We know our players are dreaming about what they might do if they win that prize, but the California Lottery also wants to stress to our players that lottery is a form of entertainment. No one should spend any money playing lottery games that they cannot afford to lose. Please play responsibly and within your budget.”

What to expect

Additionally, the California Lottery wants people to know that the only way to play safely and securely is for them to buy tickets in-person.

Furthermore, they can purchase the tickets at one of the 23,000 official lottery retail locations across California.

However, California Lottery warns people to not buy tickets online or through a mobile app as they do not regulate or authorize them in California.

