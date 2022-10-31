Read full article on original website
2nd Arizona county mulling hand-counts rejects effort
PHOENIX (AP) — The elected leaders of an Arizona county have rejected a proposal to expand their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said Wednesday they saw no reason to doubt the current hand-count audits that verify machine tabulation results. One supervisor had proposed expanding them to include more precincts. That leaves rural Cochise County alone in the state in pursuing a hand-tally of all their ballots, a move that is being challenged in court as illegal. A judge has set a Friday hearing on the lawsuit filed by a group of retirees seeking to halt that plan.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the school is also bringing in a team of outsiders to review its policies and procedures for graduate study. They will look at issues raised by how Mastriano’s research was handled and evaluated. Mazerolle says the university’s lead integrity officer is performing an initial review to decide if a full investigation into the new public dissertation is warranted.
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California has found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. The Mercury News reports Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office on Monday when the jury was already deliberating. Her attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case but the judge denied it. Smith had been sheriff of Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley, since 1998 when she became the first woman elected sheriff in California. She and her attorney declined to comment Thursday.
High costs, economy, abortion top last Pappas-Leavitt debate
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chis Pappas has accused his Republican challenger of treating politics as a performance without offering solutions to problems, while Karoline Leavitt has accused the Democratic incumbent of being a partisan problem creator during their third and last debate. The candidates for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Thursday offered contrasting views on rising costs and the economy, as well as abortion, among other issues. Pappas, who is seeking a third term, said he was proud to have worked on getting a record amount of money in heating assistance to New Hampshire families and is working on ways to move more goods to market, strengthen the workforce and deal with housing shortages. Leavitt accused him of supporting trillions of dollars in reckless spending.
Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board has declined to recommend the governor commute a man’s death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate’s planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. Thursday’s decision by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency’s marks one of the last steps before Murray Hooper is to receive a lethal injection Nov. 16 for the killings of William Redmond and Helen Phelps. Board members rejected Hooper’s claim of innocence. Authorities say Redmond and his mother-in-law were killed after Hooper and two other men forced their way into Redmond’s home. Redmond’s wife was shot in the head but survived and testified against Hooper.
Pence backs GOP’s Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Indiana Democrats pin legislative gains on abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democrats started urging abortion-rights supporters to take their revenge at the ballot box even before Republican legislators this summer made Indiana the first state to pass an abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats haven’t let up on that push in the final days of this year’s elections, although a limited number of competitive races on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Republican-dominated Legislature leave them with slim chances of being able to do much about abortion access. Indiana Republicans, meanwhile, argue that voters are more concerned about other issues such as inflation and crime that will favor their candidates.
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. Researchers say it destroyed reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds. Marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico say the hurricane left in its wake red tide and destroyed artificial reefs from afar as 30 miles off the coast of southwest Florida. Officials say red tide is threatening manatees off Sarasota and Charlotte counties that rely on seagrass for food.
Semi Truck crash on Lookout Pass westbound causes traffic delays
IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police is on scene of a semi truck crash on the top of Lookout Pass westbound near milepost 73. Traffic is expected to be delayed in the area. Idaho State Police are warning drivers to use extra caution in the area. This is a...
It’s about to get real!
Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight!. Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in. We could potentially see 1-3″ snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute.
Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years supervised probation. The judge said she thought Cynthia Abcug still saw herself as a victim and could pose a danger, but that her sentencing options were limited. Abcug had earlier denied at trial any involvement in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse.
Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 family members killed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the murder trial of her 31-year-old son, George Wagner IV. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Angela Wagner is expected to return to the stand Wednesday. Authorities say the slayings stemmed from a child custody dispute involving another of Wagner’s sons and one of the victims. Angela Wagner says her younger son had wanted to kill his child’s mother. But she says husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, objected because he believed her family would seek revenge.
Mother convicted in kidnapping plot gets 60 days in jail
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said the mother began associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to 60 days in jail. The judge said she thought Cynthia Abcug still saw herself as a victim and could pose a danger, but that her sentencing options were limited. Abcug had earlier denied at trial any involvement in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse.
