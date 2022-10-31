Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
mainstreetdailynews.com
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
wtxl.com
Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
wuft.org
Gainesville’s mayor candidates have sparred, but they share a common goal
After being narrowed down from nine to two candidates, Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski will be pitted against each other in the Nov. 8 general election. Ward, who has served as Gainesville city commissioner since 2017 and is term-limited, had a 300-vote lead over Bielarski in the Aug. 23 primary election.
mycbs4.com
Bronson Middle High School secured after a student reported they were suddenly ill
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Bronson Middle/High School campus was secured after a student reported they were feeling suddenly ill. The student also shared the their fellow classmates were also not feeling well. Based on the school's lockdown yesterday for student's using meth in the bathroom, Lieutenant...
WCJB
Bronson Middle High School campus secured after students fall ill, no drugs found
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Paramedics responded to a Levy County school after a couple of students fell ill just one day after drugs were brought on campus. Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say some students became ill on Thursday morning. In an abundance of caution, the school campus was secured and paramedics responded.
wuft.org
Levy County school shut down after drug scare
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The public school that serves sixth- through 12th-graders in nearby Bronson is on edge after a drug scare. Two students were found in a bathroom earlier this week with what turned out to be methamphetamine, authorities said, and students Thursday reported feeling ill with what turned out to be flu symptoms.
wuft.org
Meet the candidates running for Alachua County’s District 2 commissioner seat
Candidates Marihelen Wheeler and Ed Braddy are going head-to-head for the District 2 County Commission seat. Wheeler is pursuing re-election as the incumbent, while Braddy is making his return to politics after serving as Gainesville mayor from 2013 to 2016 and previously on the Gainesville City Commission. Wheeler, a 71-year-old...
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
WCJB
Bronson mom speaks out after second school lockdown ends with daughter in ER
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Two days, two school lockdowns at Bronson Middle High School. Levy County Sheriff’s office and School District officials say no drugs were found. Thursday’s lockdown happened after several students mysteriously got sick. Megan Watkins is the mother of one of those ill children. Her daughter...
UF Students Blast GOP Senator Who Is On Track To Be Their Next President
Students who oppose making Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse the next University of Florida President made their voices heard before his official interview with the Board of Trustees.
floridaweekly.com
Blue Springs State Park in North Florida
Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the State of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
WCJB
‘I just want Demiah home’: Grandmother searches for missing Dixie County teenager
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The grandmother of a missing Dixie County teenager is hoping for her safe return. It’s been more than two weeks since Demiah Appling, 14, was last seen and the community is stepping up the search. Debra Appling, the missing teen’s grandmother, said Demiah’s demeanor...
Police: Animals left for days without food, water at Lake Butler slaughterhouse
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — A Union County slaughterhouse owner is facing an animal cruelty charge after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the Department of Agriculture, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Union County Sheriff's Office to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues.
WCJB
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My purpose is to make sure my community can thrive,” that community is all too familiar to Chanda Mayes who was born and raised on the east side of Gainesville. Having lived there her whole life — Mayes’ list of involvements is lengthy....
wuft.org
43-year-old High Springs cold case reopened after body is identified
Although investigators finally have a name to go with the remains of a man found more than 40 years ago, they have plenty of questions about how Ralph Tufano’s body ended up in the woods near High Springs. In the winter of 1979, James Prince, a Florida Division of...
WCJB
FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
WCJB
Dixie County Sheriff, K9 units search last known location of missing teenager
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing teenage girl from Dixie County is stepping up as concerns grow for the child’s safety. According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, K9 units were used to search for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town on Tuesday. Two other law enforcement agencies aided in the search in the area near Old Town.
