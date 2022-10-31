ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
alachuachronicle.com

District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wtxl.com

Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Levy County school shut down after drug scare

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The public school that serves sixth- through 12th-graders in nearby Bronson is on edge after a drug scare. Two students were found in a bathroom earlier this week with what turned out to be methamphetamine, authorities said, and students Thursday reported feeling ill with what turned out to be flu symptoms.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Meet the candidates running for Alachua County’s District 2 commissioner seat

Candidates Marihelen Wheeler and Ed Braddy are going head-to-head for the District 2 County Commission seat. Wheeler is pursuing re-election as the incumbent, while Braddy is making his return to politics after serving as Gainesville mayor from 2013 to 2016 and previously on the Gainesville City Commission. Wheeler, a 71-year-old...
floridaweekly.com

Blue Springs State Park in North Florida

Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the State of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
UNION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy