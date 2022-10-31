Week 11 Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings; Everman enters 5A
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams during Week 11 of the 2022 season.
DCTF will release its state rankings every Monday.
Class 6A
1. Austin Westlake 9-0
2. Galena Park North Shore 9-0
3. Duncanville 8-0
4. Southlake Carroll 9-0
5. Katy 9-0
6. Denton Guyer 9-0
7. Spring Westfield 8-1
8. Humble Atascocita 7-2
9. Cibolo Steele 9-0
10. Prosper 8-1
11. Dripping Springs 8-1
12. Alvin Shadow Creek 9-0
13. DeSoto 7-2
14. San Antonio Brennan 8-1
15. Arlington Martin 8-1
16. Highland Park 9-0
17. Austin Vandegrift 8-1
18. Rockwall 8-1
19. North Crowley 9-0
20. Allen 6-3
21. New Caney 9-0
22. Round Rock 8-1
23. Byron Nelson 8-1
24. Humble Summer Creek 6-3
25. Cy Fair 8-1
Class 5A Division 1
1. Longview 9-0
2. Mansfield Timberview 9-0
3. Aledo 7-2
4. Lancaster 7-2
5. Midlothian 9-0
6. Amarillo Tascosa 8-1
7. Frisco Reedy 10-0
8. PSJA North 9-0
9. Smithson Valley 8-1
10. College Station 7-2
Class 5A Division 2
1. Argyle 9-0
2. Fort Bend Marshall 8-1
3. Liberty Hill 8-1
4. Grapevine 8-1
5. Montgomery Lake Creek 9-0
6. Midlothian Heritage 8-1
7. SA Alamo Heights 8-1
8. South Oak Cliff 6-3
9. Lovejoy 7-2
10. Everman 8-1
Class 4A Division 1
1. China Spring 9-1
2. Corpus Christi Calallen 9-0
3. Boerne 9-0
4. Anna 9-0
5. Celina 8-1
6. Lumberton 8-1
7. Kilgore 7-2
8. Tyler Chapel Hill 7-2
9. Brownwood 8-2
10. Kaufman 7-2
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage 10-0
2. Gilmer 8-0
3. Cuero 8-1
4. Silsbee 9-0
5. Bellville 9-0
6. Wimberley 9-0
7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7-2
8. Wichita Falls Hirschi 6-2
9. Glen Rose 8-1
10. Aubrey 7-2
Class 3A Division 1
1. Franklin 9-0
2. Malakoff 8-1
3. Columbus 8-1
4. Shallowater 8-1
5. Llano 9-0
6. Bushland 9-1
7. Brock 5-4
8. Lorena 7-3
9. Pottsboro 8-1
10. West 8-1
Class 3A Division 2
1. Gunter 8-0
2. Holliday 9-0
3. Newton 8-1
4. Canadian 7-2
5. Bells 7-2
6. West Rusk 7-2
7. Poth 8-1
8. Palmer 9-0
9. Lexington 9-0
10. Wall 8-1
Class 2A Division 1
1. Timpson 9-0
2. Hawley 9-0
3. Crawford 9-0
4. Refugio 8-1
5. Stratford 9-0
6. Shiner 7-2
7. Tolar 9-0
8. Cisco 8-1
9. Centerville 7-2
10. Coleman 7-2
Class 2A Division 2
1. Mart 9-0
2. Burton 9-0
3. Wellington 8-1
4. Wink 9-0
5. Chilton 9-0
6. Price Carlisle 9-0
7. Albany 7-2
8. Collinsville 8-1
9. Santo 8-1
10. Granger 7-2
Class 1A Division 1
1. Abbott 7-0
2. Westbrook 8-1
3. Jonesboro 8-1
4. Rankin 8-1
5. Happy 8-1
6. May 8-1
7. Garden City 7-1
8. Irion County 8-0
9. Gordon 9-0
10. Medina 7-0
Class 1A Division 2
1. Benjamin 7-0
2. Cherokee 8-0
3. Balmorhea 7-1
4. Oglesby 8-0
5. Richland Springs 7-1
6. Sanderson 8-0
7. Loraine 8-1
8. Whitharral 8-1
9. Rising Star 7-1
10. Bluff Dale 8-1
Private Schools 11-man
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 8-1
2. Austin Regents 9-0
3. Houston St. Thomas 9-0
4. Argyle Liberty Christian 9-1
5. Plano Prestonwood 8-1
