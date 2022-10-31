Week 11 Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings; Everman enters 5A

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams during Week 11 of the 2022 season.

DCTF will release its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. Austin Westlake 9-0

2. Galena Park North Shore 9-0

3. Duncanville 8-0

4. Southlake Carroll 9-0

5. Katy 9-0

6. Denton Guyer 9-0

7. Spring Westfield 8-1

8. Humble Atascocita 7-2

9. Cibolo Steele 9-0

10. Prosper 8-1

11. Dripping Springs 8-1

12. Alvin Shadow Creek 9-0

13. DeSoto 7-2

14. San Antonio Brennan 8-1

15. Arlington Martin 8-1

16. Highland Park 9-0

17. Austin Vandegrift 8-1

18. Rockwall 8-1

19. North Crowley 9-0

20. Allen 6-3

21. New Caney 9-0

22. Round Rock 8-1

23. Byron Nelson 8-1

24. Humble Summer Creek 6-3

25. Cy Fair 8-1

Class 5A Division 1

1. Longview 9-0

2. Mansfield Timberview 9-0

3. Aledo 7-2

4. Lancaster 7-2

5. Midlothian 9-0

6. Amarillo Tascosa 8-1

7. Frisco Reedy 10-0

8. PSJA North 9-0

9. Smithson Valley 8-1

10. College Station 7-2

Class 5A Division 2

1. Argyle 9-0

2. Fort Bend Marshall 8-1

3. Liberty Hill 8-1

4. Grapevine 8-1

5. Montgomery Lake Creek 9-0

6. Midlothian Heritage 8-1

7. SA Alamo Heights 8-1

8. South Oak Cliff 6-3

9. Lovejoy 7-2

10. Everman 8-1

Class 4A Division 1

1. China Spring 9-1

2. Corpus Christi Calallen 9-0

3. Boerne 9-0

4. Anna 9-0

5. Celina 8-1

6. Lumberton 8-1

7. Kilgore 7-2

8. Tyler Chapel Hill 7-2

9. Brownwood 8-2

10. Kaufman 7-2

Class 4A Division 2

1. Carthage 10-0

2. Gilmer 8-0

3. Cuero 8-1

4. Silsbee 9-0

5. Bellville 9-0

6. Wimberley 9-0

7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7-2

8. Wichita Falls Hirschi 6-2

9. Glen Rose 8-1

10. Aubrey 7-2

Class 3A Division 1

1. Franklin 9-0

2. Malakoff 8-1

3. Columbus 8-1

4. Shallowater 8-1

5. Llano 9-0

6. Bushland 9-1

7. Brock 5-4

8. Lorena 7-3

9. Pottsboro 8-1

10. West 8-1

Class 3A Division 2

1. Gunter 8-0

2. Holliday 9-0

3. Newton 8-1

4. Canadian 7-2

5. Bells 7-2

6. West Rusk 7-2

7. Poth 8-1

8. Palmer 9-0

9. Lexington 9-0

10. Wall 8-1

Class 2A Division 1

1. Timpson 9-0

2. Hawley 9-0

3. Crawford 9-0

4. Refugio 8-1

5. Stratford 9-0

6. Shiner 7-2

7. Tolar 9-0

8. Cisco 8-1

9. Centerville 7-2

10. Coleman 7-2

Class 2A Division 2

1. Mart 9-0

2. Burton 9-0

3. Wellington 8-1

4. Wink 9-0

5. Chilton 9-0

6. Price Carlisle 9-0

7. Albany 7-2

8. Collinsville 8-1

9. Santo 8-1

10. Granger 7-2

Class 1A Division 1

1. Abbott 7-0

2. Westbrook 8-1

3. Jonesboro 8-1

4. Rankin 8-1

5. Happy 8-1

6. May 8-1

7. Garden City 7-1

8. Irion County 8-0

9. Gordon 9-0

10. Medina 7-0

Class 1A Division 2

1. Benjamin 7-0

2. Cherokee 8-0

3. Balmorhea 7-1

4. Oglesby 8-0

5. Richland Springs 7-1

6. Sanderson 8-0

7. Loraine 8-1

8. Whitharral 8-1

9. Rising Star 7-1

10. Bluff Dale 8-1

Private Schools 11-man

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 8-1

2. Austin Regents 9-0

3. Houston St. Thomas 9-0

4. Argyle Liberty Christian 9-1

5. Plano Prestonwood 8-1