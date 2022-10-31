YADKINVILLE — The Yadkin Arts Council will present the play “Clue” in April, with auditions to fill roles in the play set for next week. Open auditions to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6-9 p.m. on stage at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Actors selected will attend rehearsals beginning Feb. 13. They will run Monday through Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. each day. Show dates are April 13-16. Tech week will begin the week of April 3.

YADKINVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO