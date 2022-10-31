Read full article on original website
James Pardue will be preaching at 9 a.m. at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Nov 6. Beginning in November, there will only be service on the first Sunday of the month until next May, weather permitting. If Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.
YADKINVILLE — The Yadkin Arts Council will present the play “Clue” in April, with auditions to fill roles in the play set for next week. Open auditions to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6-9 p.m. on stage at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Actors selected will attend rehearsals beginning Feb. 13. They will run Monday through Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. each day. Show dates are April 13-16. Tech week will begin the week of April 3.
Elkin Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox and Dr. Pam Colbert, director of global studies and virtual learning, pose for a photo beside the UNC Tour bus. The UNC Tar Heel Bus Tour faculty and staff which visited Elkin City Schools pose for a picture. The UNC Tar Heel Bus Tour...
