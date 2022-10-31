Read full article on original website
The best Amazon device deals to shop ahead of Black Friday 2022
October Prime Day is over, but Amazon is back with another sale before Black Friday. Shop the Alexa Birthday sale this week for amazing device deals.
Digital Trends
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale
This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
Business Insider
Apple Black Friday deals: Save early on AirPods Max, Apple Watch, and Beats headphones
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday might be a few weeks away, but if you've got your eye on Apple devices, you can definitely start shopping now. Deals are already underway for iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil.
LG C2 OLED TV drops to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
The C2 OLED is an astonishingly good-looking TV, and right now you can get a 42-inch C2 for just $997...
New York Post
This refurbished MacBook Pro is 57% off and in near-mint condition
If you’re shopping for a new computer, you’ll likely run into a ton of expensive, modern machines that are packed with bells and whistles you may never even touch. If you’re just looking for a computer for work or school or browsing, you may not need an expensive brand new model. Instead, you could go for a high-end refurbished computer that’s steeply discounted but still a top-note machine. This refurbished MacBook Pro is in near-mint condition, and it’s 57% off, costing only $549.99 (reg. $1,299).
Engadget
Sony's massive Amazon sale knocks up to 42 percent off headphones and earbuds
Sony's massive Amazon sale knocks up to 42 percent off headphones and earbuds

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Digital Trends
Over 4,000 Walmart shoppers love this Lenovo laptop — now $279
One of the cheapest and best-value laptop deals around is over at Walmart. You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop for only $279 right now, saving you $50 off the usual price of $329. While this is no powerhouse laptop, it’s a good option for any student looking for a cheap solution or for someone who just needs a laptop for occasional use. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money, and why more than 4,000 Walmart customers left it a five-star review.
Apple Watch Series 8 review
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest in the company’s smartwatch range, and provides more of the same wearable action
Digital Trends
Amazon just dropped the price of the iPad Mini by $100
IPad deals don’t get much better than being able to save $100 off the latest iPad Mini at Amazon. Ordinarily priced at $499, you can buy the iPad Mini in any of the four colors it’s available in for $399, saving you $100 off the usual price. We’re assuming this is a limited-time-only deal so if you’re keen to treat yourself to a new tablet, buy it now before you miss out. It’s a great addition to any technology-loving home. Here’s why you need it.
Engadget
The Morning After: A look at Canon’s new R6-II
Canon’s EOS R6 was a great camera with one fatal flaw: It couldn’t hold its temperature, so it overheated fairly regularly. Two years later, Canon has released a successor that should help restore its reputation after such a high-profile error. The EOS R6 Mark II gets a higher resolution 24.2-megapixel sensor, faster shooting speeds and better low-light performance.
CNET
AirPods Pro Features That More People Should Know How to Use
Apple debuted in September a new version of its wireless earbuds called the AirPods Pro 2. They have a longer battery life, a new charging case with Find My support, updated microphones, new volume controls and a new H2 chip. The second-gen AirPods Pro are a follow-up to the original...
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off right now
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Engadget
Beats Fit Pro fall to a new low of $145
Beats Fit Pro fall to a new low of $145

That's 28 percent off the regular $200 price. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
IGN
Daily Deals: 65" Sony X90K Full Array TV "Made for PS5" for Under $1K, 86" LG 4K TV for $1200, and More 2022 4K TV Deals
Check out the hot daily deals today, including a big discount on the new 2022 Sony X90K 4K TVs with PS5 specific gaming features, an 86" LG 4K TV for only $1200, 10% Amazon cashback on select LG Evo C2 OLED TVs for Prime cardholders, and more. 2022 Sony X90K...
Engadget
T-Mobile will start charging a $35 fee on all new activations and upgrades
Even if you do it yourself online. T-Mobile may be joining rivals Verizon and AT&T by introducing an $35 charge for all new postpaid activations and upgrades, according to The T-Mo Report and some Redditors. According to T-Mobile internal documents, it's introducing a "Device Connection Charge" for "all activations and upgrades for mobile, Beyond the Smartphone and broadband devices."
Engadget
Hey T-Mobile, nobody wants your suitcase
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Have you ever wanted to use your luggage as a workstation? No? Don't tell T-Mobile that, then. The provider and Samsara have unveiled a smart carry-on suitcase, the "Un-carrier On" (sorry about the pun), whose stand-out feature is the ability to double as a desk. Like a handful of other bag makers, T-Mobile thinks you'll rest your laptop on your baggage while you finish a must-send work email. That strikes us as potentially uncomfortable if the case sits on your lap, especially if you have to stare at T-Mobile's eye-searing magenta — did we mention that's the only color option?
Digital Trends
Elgato Facecam Pro review: unbeatable quality and smoothness
Uses USB-C Compatible with useful software. I’m no professional streamer, but I know quality plays a big role in making even casual streams more enjoyable. If you’re a content creator chasing increasingly high production value, Elgato’s Facecam Pro might be what you’re looking for. Equipped with a sensor capable of 4K resolution and 60 fps, it’s one of the most high-end webcams you can buy, though at $299 it’s not cheap.
9to5Mac
12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $499 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Anker iPhone gear from $14, more
Heading into a new month, all of the best Apple deals for November have arrived with up to $499 in savings on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside the latest Anker iPhone accessory sale which starts at $14, and is joined by markdowns on Logitech’s Combo Keyboard Folios from $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Engadget
This $23 four-headed flash drive makes sharing files easy
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. One challenge for OS-agnostic households is disparate port selection. Aside from charging cable woes, different connectors can make sharing files between devices complex without cloud storage. Things get more complicated when you consider that Apple and , whereas the . The Four-in-One Smart Flash Drive by Centralspot Innovation offers a clever yet simple solution, and or $6 off.
