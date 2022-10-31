Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
detailorientedtraveler.com
12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
1037thegame.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
KLFY.com
‘My life has been fulfilled’: 100-year-old Jeanne Hebert Domingue looks back
An extra special KLFY 90 Plus takes us to Maurice where a mother of five has just turned 100 years old. Jeanne Hebert Domingue, 100, of Lafayette, talks about living one day at a time. Jeanne says she still works out and her sense of humor is well-balanced. “I’ve been...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana distiller's rice whiskey is 'one of the more fascinating whiskeys' on the market
An Acadia Parish distillery has released a large batch of aged rice whiskey ahead of the holidays. J.T. Meleck's rice whiskey is billed as the first commercial American whiskey made 100% from rice. "There is no other rice whiskey made in the American style on the planet," distillery owner and...
Unlock your family history Nov. 19 at the Delta Grand
The St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux invites the public for a presentation on November 19, by Alex D. Lee, the new St. Landry Parish Archivist.
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
theadvocate.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
1063radiolafayette.com
A New Heymann Center?
Tentative plans are in the works for a new Heymann Center for the Performing Arts. PASA executive director Jackie Lyle says there’s a tentaive location, but nothing is firm. One possible location is Cajundome Boulevard and West Congress. Lafayette NAACP chapter Ravis Marinez excpressed a desire to see it built on the north side of Lafayette. There’s no design, but a 2,000 seat theater is being discussed.
Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49
This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime. I-49...
KLFY.com
Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store. Hey Dude has just opened one of its first brick-and-mortar stores and it is located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Louisiana. According to...
Lafayette seafood restaurant expanding to second location
A local restaurant, Kevin's Seafood, is expanding to a second location.
KPLC TV
Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
theadvocate.com
Arraignment set for Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors will have his first court appearance next month. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, is scheduled for...
Nearly $400,000 in Stolen Oilfield Equipment Recovered in Lafayette
What started out as a stolen truck turned into a major equipment theft operation.
theadvocate.com
Meet the two candidates running for Scott Police Chief
Scott residents have two candidates to consider for police chief when they go to the polls on Tuesday. Scott Police Chief Chad Leger and former Scott police officer Caleb Lege are both running to lead the police department. Leger has served as chief since 2003. The Scott police chief race...
Comments / 0