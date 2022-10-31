ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

detailorientedtraveler.com

12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
LAFAYETTE, LA
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property

The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

A New Heymann Center?

Tentative plans are in the works for a new Heymann Center for the Performing Arts. PASA executive director Jackie Lyle says there’s a tentaive location, but nothing is firm. One possible location is Cajundome Boulevard and West Congress. Lafayette NAACP chapter Ravis Marinez excpressed a desire to see it built on the north side of Lafayette. There’s no design, but a 2,000 seat theater is being discussed.
KLFY.com

Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
SUNSET, LA
KPLC TV

Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
OAKDALE, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet the two candidates running for Scott Police Chief

Scott residents have two candidates to consider for police chief when they go to the polls on Tuesday. Scott Police Chief Chad Leger and former Scott police officer Caleb Lege are both running to lead the police department. Leger has served as chief since 2003. The Scott police chief race...
SCOTT, LA

