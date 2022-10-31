Read full article on original website
Supreme Court temporarily blocks handover of Trump tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court's conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education in lengthy arguments Monday in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race. The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of arguments and...
🎥Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
🎤Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over vexing questions of race. The most diverse court in the nation's history — among the nine justices are four women, two...
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to hold House Speaker hostage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps," authorities said Monday. David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco bedroom early...
Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
Control of Congress: What's at play one week from today
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. But Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion and other issues.
Attack on Pelosi home highlights rising threats to lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they’re only getting worse. In the almost two years since the Capitol insurrection, in which supporters...
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
NEW YORK (AP) — With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation have eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get relief if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants. The Education...
Castelli betting on moderates to beat Stefanik
Castelli is making a broad appeal to moderates, saying it's an approach to governing that's needed to tackle the country's problems
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America's politics.
Putin signs decree allowing acquisition of Baker Hughes Russian assets
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing Russian company Nefteservisnie Tekhnologii to acquire U.S. oilfield services provider Baker Hughes' (BKR.O) Russian assets, a Russian government document published on Friday showed.
Florida faculty vote no-confidence in process to pick Sasse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida faculty members expressed their displeasure Thursday with Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse being named as the lone finalist for the school’s presidency. The Faculty Senate approved a no-confidence vote on the selection process by a margin of 67-15, the Gainesville Sun...
Neb. senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stoves — and message of support
LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s...
Russia's Putin says he won't use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail. Speaking at a conference of...
🎥.Police ID suspect in hammer attack on Pelosi's husband
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
🎥Vice President: Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. (Click below to watch the Vice President...
Getting Ahead: Why are student loans an issue?
Student loan debt has been in the news since several candidates in our last presidential race offered plans to provide assistance. Why is this even an issue?. Since the year 2000, student loan debt has doubled. Forty-eight million Americans owe for their college loans. That's about one in seven Americans. Those ages 25-to-34 are the most likely to hold student loan debt, but the greatest amount is owed by those 35 to 49 — more than $600 billion. The average total student debt continues to hover around $30,000. Though the benefits of a college education outweigh the costs in most cases, many graduates worry that their debt could impact their finances for years to come, redirecting money that could be invested in homes or retirement programs.
