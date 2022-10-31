Student loan debt has been in the news since several candidates in our last presidential race offered plans to provide assistance. Why is this even an issue?. Since the year 2000, student loan debt has doubled. Forty-eight million Americans owe for their college loans. That's about one in seven Americans. Those ages 25-to-34 are the most likely to hold student loan debt, but the greatest amount is owed by those 35 to 49 — more than $600 billion. The average total student debt continues to hover around $30,000. Though the benefits of a college education outweigh the costs in most cases, many graduates worry that their debt could impact their finances for years to come, redirecting money that could be invested in homes or retirement programs.

