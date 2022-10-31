ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court's conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education in lengthy arguments Monday in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race. The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of arguments and...
🎥Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
Control of Congress: What's at play one week from today

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. But Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion and other issues.
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'

NEW YORK (AP) — With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation have eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect

Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America's politics.
Getting Ahead: Why are student loans an issue?

Student loan debt has been in the news since several candidates in our last presidential race offered plans to provide assistance. Why is this even an issue?. Since the year 2000, student loan debt has doubled. Forty-eight million Americans owe for their college loans. That's about one in seven Americans. Those ages 25-to-34 are the most likely to hold student loan debt, but the greatest amount is owed by those 35 to 49 — more than $600 billion. The average total student debt continues to hover around $30,000. Though the benefits of a college education outweigh the costs in most cases, many graduates worry that their debt could impact their finances for years to come, redirecting money that could be invested in homes or retirement programs.
