ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay

The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Former Bears LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' by trade to Ravens

Exactly one week after breaking down in tears when teammate Robert Quinn got traded by the Bears, inside linebacker Roquan Smith was all smiles after his first practice since leaving the Bears himself. Smith, who was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, acknowledged he was "shocked" to be dealt...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately Smith getting sent to Baltimore — and the deal still stinging a day later. “There’s part of me that’s bummed because this was a guy I thought was gonna be here a long time,” Poles said Tuesday. “I felt like we put a lot of effort forward to get that done, and we came up short and we couldn’t find common ground.” The Bears sent Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft as well as linebacker linebacker A.J. Klein on Monday. It was their second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week after dealing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner

As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
The Game Haus

Chidobe Awuzie Suffers ACL Injury

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has suffered a season-ending injury. Although he is undergoing tests to confirm it, the team is all but sure that Awuzie has a torn ACL. If the ACL is deemed to be torn, he will not return until next season. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Game Haus

Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Rankings

The 2022-23 NFL season has already been extremely entertaining. Bye weeks are starting to take place. This means that running backs like Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb will be out this week. On top of that injuries have started to mount up at this point of the season. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 9 running back rankings.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Among Bears Concerns

The Bears have a new receiver for quarterback Justin Fields to target but the question now is whether he'll have time to throw it to Chase Claypool. For the first time in several games, the Bears game out of a game and have injury issues. Right tackle Larry Borom continues...
CHICAGO, IL
The Game Haus

Brandin Cooks Out for Thursday Night Football

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is out versus the Eagles on Thursday Night Football. He was hoping to be traded to a playoff contender at Tuesday’s trade deadline, but no trade was made. The official reason for his absence is “personal reasons.”. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport...
HOUSTON, TX
The Game Haus

Brooklyn Nets Fire Steve Nash as Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the season according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Nets’ assistant Jacque Vaughn will be the acting coach, but the organization will search for replacements for the rest of the season. Nash was 94-67 during his...
The Game Haus

Philadelphia Eagles put Jordan Davis on IR

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been placed on IR. An ankle injury suffered by Davis in Week 8’s contest will land him on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least four games. He will be eligible to return to the field in December. The Eagles’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

Cincinnati Men’s Basketball 2022-23 roster preview

There is no doubt that the Cincinnati Bearcats have had deeper, more talented rosters than the one Wes Miller will be coaching in his second year at Cincinnati. This article will detail the Cincinnati basketball roster. The mastery of Oscar Robertson back in the late 1950s, followed by back-to-back championship-winning...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy