Priddy seeks Council seat in special election

A “special election” for a Roanoke City Council seat that only has a two year term is on the ballot next week, as are other three Council seats where the winners will serve four-year terms. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more on one of the special election candidates:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Brandon Avenue housing development seeks another zoning approval

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Townhouse developments in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood are back on the zoning commissions’ agenda. The project has sought approval multiple times. Most recently, Roanoke’s City council rejected the proposal last October. One of the main changes on the upcoming December proposal is the size...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Henry County Seeking Residents Help in Designing Riverview Park

Henry County is giving residents a chance to help design the new Riverview Park. The county has posted a survey on their website that allows residents to choose the top elements they’s like to see included in the park. Some of the options included are zip-lining, a hiking trail,...
WDBJ7.com

Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July. Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this...
COVINGTON, VA
WSET

Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
Franklin News Post

While Franklin County's school enrollment drops, others have found ways to grow

While many public schools in Western Virginia contend with stagnant or declining numbers of students, some divisions in Southwest Virginia have grown enrollment by embracing virtual learning options. Franklin County Public Schools saw a significant decline in student membership over the last decade. Meanwhile, Radford City Schools has experienced a...
WDBJ7.com

Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

