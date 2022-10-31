ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters honored for rescuing man after mining accident

ALBANY – Members of three Dutchess County Fire Departments were awarded the statewide EMS “Innovation Award for Operational Innovations” for rescuing a man trapped in an eastern Dutchess mine tunnel in December of 2021. The Regional Special Operations Team members, operated jointly by the Poughkeepsie Fire Department...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Metzger, Quigley discuss issues with Ulster business community

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted its monthly breakfast gathering Tuesday, and the focus was the Ulster County executive race with Democrat Jen Metzger and Republican James Quigley. Quigley was unable to attend because he tested positive for COVID. Instead, he joined virtually to answer...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire in vacant Newburgh building

NEWBURGH – Fire broke out in a boarded up vacant building at 225 Third Street in the City of Newburgh at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm fire required Newburgh personnel to be called back in addition to several Town of Newburgh fire companies. Firefighters brought in fans to clean...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay

This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire damages arboretum education center

CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue caused damage to the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Propane Truck Rolls Over Into Embankment In Mahopac

A propane truck tipped over into an embankment in the Hudson Valley, causing a short road closure. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Putnam County, around 11:50 a.m., police and first responders were dispatched to Mahopac at Stillwater Road after the truck rolled over, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Possible rabid skunks in Town of Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health warns residents that aggressive skunks were observed between October 30 and November 1, 2022 near Rochdale Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. These skunks may be rabid. It is important not to approach or contact wild animals, officials...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie

A popular restaurant with a cult following now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for Port Jervis drug dealing

GOSHEN – A 26-year-old Newburgh man was sentenced in Orange County Court to 20 years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision following his jury conviction on two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
NEWBURGH, NY
WBRE

Scranton doctor using new tool to diagnose lung cancer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — November is lung cancer awareness month and the American Cancer Society estimates nearly a quarter-million new cases of lung cancer this year. Detecting it as quickly as possible is key to successful treatment. Traditional low-dose radiation lung cancer screening, combined with a needle and/or a scalpel is the go-to method, […]
SCRANTON, PA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Drug dealer apprehended near DCC

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has apprehended a narcotics dealer near Dutchess Community College in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Charles Faircloth, 77, of Pendell Commons in the Town of Poughkeepsie, was charged with felony possession of drugs with intent to sell. On Thursday, the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Advocates urge residents to vote yes on Proposition One

PEEKSKILL – Officials from several organizations gathered in Peekskill on Tuesday to urge residents to support Proposition One on next week’s ballot – the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act. Among those calling for approval of the bond is Andy Bicking, director of government...
PEEKSKILL, NY

