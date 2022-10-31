Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds Gray and Beige to the Zoom Vomero 5
For several years, the Zoom Vomero 5 was dormant. After a successful run of clean colorways and A-COLD-WALL* collaborations, Nike shelved the sneaker for a brief period of time. Now, it makes a strong return with a sizable list of colorways prepped for the months ahead. Recent reveals include a fall-themed “Wheat Grass” and a striking orange and red look as part of Nike’s Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection. Now, the Swoosh expands its offerings of the trendy runner with a gray and beige colorway.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Pegasus 89 Returns in Three Colorways
Each year, balances the introduction of new colorways and silhouettes with the return of classic ones. While 2022 has seen the release of countless debut looks, the American sportswear giant turns to its archives once more with the reintroduction of the Nike Air Pegasus 89. The fifth sneaker in one of Nike’s longest running model series in footwear, the Air Pegasus 89 was last spotted in an updated build in 2019. Now, it hits shelves once again in its original form.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Adds "Steel" and "Phantom" Colorways to the 2002R
New Balance continues to thrive as a go-to in footwear, excelling at mixed material offerings that blend minimalist design with versatility. A key model backing this approach to sneakers has been New Balance’s 2002R. Taking on a variety of in-house colorways and collaborative projects, including the recent N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE-designed pair, the 2002R keeps on shining.
hypebeast.com
Reebok Dresses Its Beanik Slip-on in "Classic Cobalt"
British-born footwear specialist Reebok has just presented its popular Beatnik silhouette in a smooth “Sahara,” “Classic Cobalt,” and “Classic Burgundy” colorway. As the colder season is gradually trickling in, the temperature is understandably dropping. And with this in mind, it’s important to have the proper footwear to keep yourself cozy. Despite it not being a fully-enclosed type of silhouette, the Reebok Beatnik is reinforced with quilted materials to help keep things warm and comfy for Fall/Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"
The start of 2023 is just around the corner which means folks of Chinese descent will soon start to prepare for Chinese New Year. And it’s usually around this time of the year when. will start to tease its special footwear pieces that will align with the festive celebration....
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 90 in an "Ocean Bliss" Colorway
Has just presented its latest Air Max 90 silhouette which will soon be available in a fresh “Ocean Bliss” colorway. The Swoosh has been no stranger to experimentation with the 90 silhouettes. For example, Nike recently dropped a new animal-inspired design on the shoe which was a part of Nike’s “Animal Instinct” collection — it was adorned in suede and leather and combined cheetah, snakeskin, python, and zebra prints throughout the upper. However, on the other hand, Nike has also presented more minimalist designs of the shoe such as the “White Reptile” iteration which was a steady, white and black two-tone edition.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
hypebeast.com
PICANTE Steps Into the World of Knitwear
Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi‘s London-based imprint PICANTE has the secret sauce to success. Following up on its everyday essentials with a collaboration that honored the Persian cuisine served up at Berenjak and a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around logos and nostalgia, the duo has worked tirelessly to put its stamp on the saturated market we call fashion. Today, PICANTE announces its latest effort, delving into luxurious knitwear for the first time.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
hypebeast.com
Sies Marjan’s New Hardback Book Reflects on a Design Career That Ignited the Fashion Industry
The career trajectory of Sander Lak is one that many aspirational fashion dreams are made of. Having studied at London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins, Lak eventually went on to work for major brands including Balmain, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Dries Van Noten. Yet, after a short-lived stint of designing for his own Sies Marjan label, the Dutch designer closed shop in 2020 amidst the devastating times of the pandemic.
hypebeast.com
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
hypebeast.com
The adidas Roverend Adventure is Adorned With Vibrant Accents
Making its debut earlier this year, the chunky Roverend Adventure arrives in a renewed “Halo Blush” colorway. The adidas Originals silhouette hit the ground running with its first drop in an “Off White/Lime Pulse” colorway, followed by an “Aluminium” makeover seen in October. The...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
hypebeast.com
Isabel Marant Opens New Paris Menswear Store
As Isabel Marant continues to push forward her iconic retro-luxe aesthetic in the menswear space, her eponymous brand now celebrates the opening of its second men’s store in Paris – adding to its 60+ count of global boutique locations. Located within the Saint Germain des Prés region, the...
hypebeast.com
Pharrell Teases an adidas Humanrace Samba
Earlier this week Pharrell Williams launched his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, an annual multi-day gathering of thought leadership, idea exchange, networking, progressive conversation, and amazing food and entertainment experiences. The event was created by Pharrell to broker honest, direct dialogue to create positive economic outcomes for all. During Day 2...
hypebeast.com
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
hypebeast.com
XGMI's Horizon Pro 4K Projector Is An Ultra-Powerful Entertainment Hub
In the past, if you wanted gaming and streaming entertainment with premium picture and sound quality, you’d need to rig together an entire home entertainment system — often prohibitive in cost and space alike. However, XGMI is looking to give gamers and streamers the full “home theater” experience in one compact package with the Horizon Pro 4K projector, an ultra-powerful piece of machinery that’s an all-in-one entertainment hub.
hypebeast.com
Todd Snyder Exudes Chic Modernity for SS23
For Todd Snyder’s The Nomad Collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the American designer took a trip around the world. Specifically, Snyder’s latest was inspired by the fusion of dress notes in 1950s Tangiers, Morocco. Even in its vintage inspiration, the collection still posits both culturally expansive and...
hypebeast.com
APPortfolio Links Up With Joshua Vides on 'Buzz Lightyear' Sculpture Edition
In the artist’s signature black and white sketch composition. APPortfolio just took the wraps off a new sculpture edition featuring a monochromatic Buzz Lightyear figure. Designed by Joshua Vides, the Toy Story protagonist is rendered in Vides’ signature black and white sketch motif. The Buzz Lightyear sculpture edition...
Comments / 0