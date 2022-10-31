ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Eater

STK Opens First Texas Restaurant in Dallas and Yes, Steak Is the Menu

The steakhouse is king in Dallas, and there’s a new competitor for a throne. STK Steakhouse has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The press release highlights its so-called “vibe dining” experience, leaning into some everything is bigger in Texas messaging. The popular steakhouse chain has locations all over the U.S., from Atlanta to New York City (where there are three locations).
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Housing Needs of Dallas-Fort Worth’s Growing Tech Sector

Dallas-Fort Worth is becoming increasingly relevant in the fast-moving tech industry. Every year more tech-centric companies move into or are founded in the Dallas metroplex, attracting a highly skilled labor force and strengthening the local economy. The question is, how will the Dallas area meet the housing needs of this growing demographic?
DALLAS, TX
fsrmagazine.com

STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins

Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

AIA Dallas’ Annual Tour of Homes Is Back This Weekend, Fully In-Person

Architect Andrew Meckfessel’s favorite thing about the AIA Tour of Homes, which returns in-person this weekend, is chatting about design with all the visitors. “It’s exciting to talk about architecture to non-architects,” he says. The annual tour showcases the best of Dallas architecture as chosen by...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Immerse Yourself in Sky-High Penthouse Living in Vibrant Victory Park

There is nothing quite like a perfectly framed downtown Dallas skyline view. If you know, you know. And there is no better way to get that view than in a sleek, modern condo—the sub-penthouse, of course. You can claim your own piece of the iconic Dallas skyline at 2200 Victory Avenue #2602 on the 26th floor of The House—located right in the center of it all. Floor-to-ceiling windows are the crown jewel of this chic, 2,421-square-foot home—the “wow factor” that makes it such an irresistible find.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (11/4/22)

What to Expect From the Severe Storms Today. It’s looking certain that you’ll want to leave work by lunch today. Bethany gave you the run-down yesterday, which you can read here. This morning’s models show the storm system arriving around noon and continuing through 8 p.m. The worst of it will probably be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the storm moves east. There is still a possibility of quarter-sized hail and tornadoes, with wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: November 4-6

Chris Rock has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards which, by our math, makes him halfway to an EGOT. Rock’s 38-date Ego Death World Tour 2022 is the first world tour for the comedian, actor, director, writer, and producer in more than five years. Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

5 Healthy Choices Yaser Elqutub Makes Each Day

Nearly a decade ago, Texas native Yaser Elqutub played pro ball for the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions. Now the former linebacker-turned-doctor of osteopathy—Elqutub attended the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine—is launching his own practice in Dallas. But when Elqutub opened Purposeful Healing Direct Primary Care...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

An Architect’s Review of the Mustang GT-H

[Editor’s note: Michael Friebele is a senior associate with Perkins Eastman. He used to live in Dallas and has previously written for D Magazine. After reading a FrontBurner post about the new Hertz-only Mustangs, he offered to review one during a business meeting in Dallas.]. About the same time...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff

DALLAS — He was described as mild-mannered, peaceful and one of the good guys. Yet, Takeoff, part of the hip-hop trio known as the Migos, died violently. “It’s a travesty, basically the whole hip-hop community is in mourning. Takeoff was one of the good guys, He wasn’t out there causing chaos, being a problem or being an issue,” said Tre G, radio personality at K104.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Sneak Peek at Dallas’ Trinity Spine Trail (And New Creekside Park)

Yesterday morning I went on a little adventure with some folks I work with, led by a fellow with shaved legs named Philip Hiatt Haigh. P2H is a serious cyclist, which (partly) explains the silky smooth gams. He’s also the executive director of the Circuit Trail Conservancy, the folks building The LOOP, a 50-mile paved trail around Dallas. So when P2H asked if we wanted to come have a look at part of The LOOP called the Spine Trail before it officially opens, we loaded up our bikes.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams

5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX

