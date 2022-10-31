There is nothing quite like a perfectly framed downtown Dallas skyline view. If you know, you know. And there is no better way to get that view than in a sleek, modern condo—the sub-penthouse, of course. You can claim your own piece of the iconic Dallas skyline at 2200 Victory Avenue #2602 on the 26th floor of The House—located right in the center of it all. Floor-to-ceiling windows are the crown jewel of this chic, 2,421-square-foot home—the “wow factor” that makes it such an irresistible find.

