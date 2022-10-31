Read full article on original website
Eater
STK Opens First Texas Restaurant in Dallas and Yes, Steak Is the Menu
The steakhouse is king in Dallas, and there’s a new competitor for a throne. STK Steakhouse has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The press release highlights its so-called “vibe dining” experience, leaning into some everything is bigger in Texas messaging. The popular steakhouse chain has locations all over the U.S., from Atlanta to New York City (where there are three locations).
dmagazine.com
The Housing Needs of Dallas-Fort Worth’s Growing Tech Sector
Dallas-Fort Worth is becoming increasingly relevant in the fast-moving tech industry. Every year more tech-centric companies move into or are founded in the Dallas metroplex, attracting a highly skilled labor force and strengthening the local economy. The question is, how will the Dallas area meet the housing needs of this growing demographic?
fsrmagazine.com
STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
secretdallas.com
Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins
Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
dmagazine.com
AIA Dallas’ Annual Tour of Homes Is Back This Weekend, Fully In-Person
Architect Andrew Meckfessel’s favorite thing about the AIA Tour of Homes, which returns in-person this weekend, is chatting about design with all the visitors. “It’s exciting to talk about architecture to non-architects,” he says. The annual tour showcases the best of Dallas architecture as chosen by...
dmagazine.com
Immerse Yourself in Sky-High Penthouse Living in Vibrant Victory Park
There is nothing quite like a perfectly framed downtown Dallas skyline view. If you know, you know. And there is no better way to get that view than in a sleek, modern condo—the sub-penthouse, of course. You can claim your own piece of the iconic Dallas skyline at 2200 Victory Avenue #2602 on the 26th floor of The House—located right in the center of it all. Floor-to-ceiling windows are the crown jewel of this chic, 2,421-square-foot home—the “wow factor” that makes it such an irresistible find.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (11/4/22)
What to Expect From the Severe Storms Today. It’s looking certain that you’ll want to leave work by lunch today. Bethany gave you the run-down yesterday, which you can read here. This morning’s models show the storm system arriving around noon and continuing through 8 p.m. The worst of it will probably be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the storm moves east. There is still a possibility of quarter-sized hail and tornadoes, with wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: November 4-6
Chris Rock has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards which, by our math, makes him halfway to an EGOT. Rock’s 38-date Ego Death World Tour 2022 is the first world tour for the comedian, actor, director, writer, and producer in more than five years. Get tickets here.
dmagazine.com
5 Healthy Choices Yaser Elqutub Makes Each Day
Nearly a decade ago, Texas native Yaser Elqutub played pro ball for the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions. Now the former linebacker-turned-doctor of osteopathy—Elqutub attended the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine—is launching his own practice in Dallas. But when Elqutub opened Purposeful Healing Direct Primary Care...
This rooftop bar gives you a beautiful view of the Dallas skyline
When it comes down to it, we're all looking for that post-work happy hour spot with beautiful views.
dmagazine.com
An Architect’s Review of the Mustang GT-H
[Editor’s note: Michael Friebele is a senior associate with Perkins Eastman. He used to live in Dallas and has previously written for D Magazine. After reading a FrontBurner post about the new Hertz-only Mustangs, he offered to review one during a business meeting in Dallas.]. About the same time...
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
Don’t miss out on weekend filled with ice-cold beer and thousands of pounds of BBQ at AT&T Stadium
DALLAS (KDAF) — Usually, weekends in the fall at AT&T Stadium are filled with passionate football fans screaming at the top of their lungs for America’s Team, however the first weekend in November this year will be filled with ice-cold beer and BBQ. From Nov. 4-6 over 30,000...
Check out the 10 best sandwich shops in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no better sidekick to a sandwich than a beverage and a bag of chips, but this story will be focused on the hero, who serves as no one’s sub, always on the grind. Punny, right?. Thursday is celebrating the GOAT of lunches, as...
'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff
DALLAS — He was described as mild-mannered, peaceful and one of the good guys. Yet, Takeoff, part of the hip-hop trio known as the Migos, died violently. “It’s a travesty, basically the whole hip-hop community is in mourning. Takeoff was one of the good guys, He wasn’t out there causing chaos, being a problem or being an issue,” said Tre G, radio personality at K104.
dmagazine.com
Sneak Peek at Dallas’ Trinity Spine Trail (And New Creekside Park)
Yesterday morning I went on a little adventure with some folks I work with, led by a fellow with shaved legs named Philip Hiatt Haigh. P2H is a serious cyclist, which (partly) explains the silky smooth gams. He’s also the executive director of the Circuit Trail Conservancy, the folks building The LOOP, a 50-mile paved trail around Dallas. So when P2H asked if we wanted to come have a look at part of The LOOP called the Spine Trail before it officially opens, we loaded up our bikes.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams
5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
