This Bucks County High School’s Theatre Group Brings a Beloved Murder-Mystery to Life

The young actors and actresses will be entertaining fellow students and audience members. Image via Lower Bucks Source

A Bucks County theatre group’s performance of a well-known mystery story will have both students and audience members on the edge of their seats. Staff writers at there Lower Bucks Times wrote about the show.

Pennsbury High School’s Thespian Troupe 830 will be performing Clue: On Stage, an adaption of the famous game-turned-movie, in the Orange Auditorium at Pennsbury High School West. The two shows will take place on Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 PM at the auditorium, located at South Olds Boulevard in Fairless Hills.

“We are excited at trying our hand at this madcap comedy that never stops,” said director Matthew South. “It is full of laughs and keeps you on the edge of your seat trying to figure out who did it.”

The drama group has been a part of the high school since the 1950s. It became a member of the International Thespian Society in 1967, continuing the beloved theatre tradition Bucks County his known for.

The play is based on the popular 1985 film, itself based off the popular board game that was created in 1949.