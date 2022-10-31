Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested late last night on drug and other charges, according to jail records. Benjamin Bault, age 38, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and numerous traffic related offenses.
kcountry1057.com
Killingsworth Arrested after Basement Discovery
NOV 1, 2022 AT APPROXIMATELY 2130 HOURS; SUBSEQUENT TO RESPONDING TO A CALL FOR SERVICE; OFFICERS LOCATED JOHNNY D. KILLINGSWORTH IN THE BASEMENT OF A RESIDENCE, UNBEKNOWNST TO THE HOMEOWNER. KILLINGSWORTH WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1ST DEGREE, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, & ALCOHOL INTOXICATION. DURING THIS...
wnky.com
Glasgow Auto Auction theft
GLASGOW, Ky. – In Glasgow, just off Exit 8 across from Nutrien, 3 vehicles and a trailer disappear over the weekend, leaving one local family in a tough situation. Marc and Dalana Jones of Bowling Green own the Glasgow Auto Auction and have owned the site since 2019. Up until now, they’ve had minimal issues but now they are dealing with a case of theft.
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Cumberland Trace shooting; 1 injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged shooting in a hotel parking lot on Cumberland Trace Road. On Tuesday around 7:07 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at El Mazatlan on Cumberland Trace Road. Police...
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of viciously assaulting two women airlifted after crashing motorcycle
A Leitchfield man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Shrewsbury Road after allegedly viciously assaulting two women. Thursday night at approximately 9:40, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs and Brian Jennings were responding to the assault on Roberts Court when Skaggs made contact with the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas W. Bruce, as he was leaving the scene on a Kawasaki motorcycle.
k105.com
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man indicted on assault charge early this year arrested
Kentucky State Police arrested a Russell Springs man yesterday who was indicted on an assault charge earlier this year. According to jail records, 34-year-old Craig Allen Irvin was arrested by Kentucky State Police just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Irvin was indicted in Russell Circuit Court in April on a charge...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Trio steals wallet and blows up credit cards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on October 28, 2022 the victim was shopping at Kroger on Scottsville Road when she was approached by a woman asking her questions about merchandise. Later the victim could not find her wallet. A review of the store’s surveillance video showed...
whvoradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left a man dead in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown police said the crash happened in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 9 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, a man driving a Hyundai was headed westbound in...
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
wymt.com
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown hotel evacuated as firefighters work to get blaze under control
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Crews in Elizabethtown battled a fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a hotel, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department. WLKY was on the scene as the Days Inn on North Mulberry Street was evacuated due to an early morning fire. Officials say it...
k105.com
Woman indicted for murder in drunk driving crash that killed elderly Scottsville man
A woman has been indicted on murder and other charges after she ran a red light while intoxicated, killing an elderly Scottsville man. The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded Thursday morning, September 1, to the intersection of Hwy 31-E and Hwy 100 on the report of a two-vehicle accident.
wnky.com
Statewide recognition a possibility for one Barren County Teacher
GLASGOW, Ky. – Every year, the Kentucky Board of Education looks for teachers to commend on exemplary performance, and this year, they have sights set on Barren County. The Board’s Department of Special Education and Early Learning is considering Logan Brooks, along with two other teachers in the state for recognition of their performance in their field.
WBKO
Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Jamie Bewley Byrd
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
lakercountry.com
Grand jury indicts 16
A Russell County grand jury indicted 16 individuals yesterday. Adam Mann, 37, of Russell Springs, on charges of burglary first degree, two counts of assault third degree, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree, criminal mischief first degree, and being a persistent felony offender. David Wisdom, 34, of Russell Springs,...
