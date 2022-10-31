ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC police report 78-year-old woman with signs of dementia found

By Matti Gellman
 3 days ago

Update: Police reported Mavis Czarny found Monday evening.

Kansas City police have issued a silver alert for a 78-year old woman showing early signs of dementia and reported missing since Sunday morning.

Mavis Czarny, 78, was last seen at around 8:10 a.m. at University Health Hospital in the area of 2401 Holmes Street, said Michanne Mattson, a spokeswoman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

She went missing after being discharged from the hospital.

She is five feet and four inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes. She was wearing pants with a flower design, a gray t-shirt and a black jacket with a white liner before disappearing, Mattson said.

Anyone with more information can contact Kansas City police at 816-234-5220.

