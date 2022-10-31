Pedestrian killed on Service Road identified as Ceres man

A 22-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by a pickup on Service Road on Friday night has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as a Ceres man.

Giovani Gomez was in the roadway when he was hit by a westbound pickup around 7 p.m. on the two-lane road in Ceres near Esmar Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver, who was not injured, immediately pulled over and called 911.

Gomez was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The CHP previously said Gomez was from Oakland but an official from the coroner’s office said that was a previous residence and he most recently lived in Ceres.