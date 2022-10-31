ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Pedestrian killed on Service Road identified as Ceres man

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

A 22-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by a pickup on Service Road on Friday night has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as a Ceres man.

Giovani Gomez was in the roadway when he was hit by a westbound pickup around 7 p.m. on the two-lane road in Ceres near Esmar Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver, who was not injured, immediately pulled over and called 911.

Gomez was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The CHP previously said Gomez was from Oakland but an official from the coroner’s office said that was a previous residence and he most recently lived in Ceres.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

CHP Searching for Big Rig Driver After Fatal Crash in Los Banos

CHP traffic officers are searching for a big rig driver after a fatal truck versus pedestrian accident near Los Banos in Merced County. The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, on SR-33 at the northbound I-5 offramp, officials said. Details on the Fatal Truck Versus Pedestrian Accident Near Los...
LOS BANOS, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash

Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KGET

Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Man reported missing from Los Banos found dead in canal

LOS BANOS, Calif. — A search has come to an end for a missing Los Banos man, last seen in August. 20-year-old Santana Rosales was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos. According to CHP, a Honda Accord was found in the canal on...
LOS BANOS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oakland Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian accident near the Ceres area in Stanislaus County on the night of Friday, October 28, 2022. The crash took place around 7:00 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Accident...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop

LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
LATHROP, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatality Reported in Motorcycle vs. Pedestrian Crash in Modesto

The Modesto Fire Department reported a fatal motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash on Bodem Avenue on Friday, October 28, 2022. The collision occurred around 10:00 p.m. at Scenic Drive and Bodem Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Bodem Avenue in Modesto. In a daily incident report by...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Bicycle Accident on Henry Miller Avenue Near Los Banos

On the night of Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal bicycle accident near Los Banos in Merced County. The incident was reported at approximately 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Johnson Road and Henry Miller Avenue. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident Near Los Banos.
LOS BANOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stockton high school placed on lockdown during deputies' pursuit of armed suspect

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]

Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
STOCKTON, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

7K+
Followers
132
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy