ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

A Decade After Hurricane Sandy, Bucks County Remembers Linemen Who Restored Power to the Area

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aB0s_0itMppOc00
The linemen helped to bring power back to Bucks county residents after the hurricane.Image via iStock.

Ten years after Hurricane Sandy left nearly a million people in the Philadelphia region powerless, Bucks County still remembers the linemen who brought the lights back on. Jeff Werner wrote about the linemen for the Doylestown Patch.

Unlike New Jersey, the Philadelphia region had luckily not seen the devastating flooding that many were fearing was inevitable given the area’s experiences with Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee. Instead, the majority of the damage came from fallen trees.

Throughout Bucks County, large trees and limbs fell on power lines, causing major power outages. In the days after the storm passed, hundreds of linemen from all over the country arrived in the region to help.

Their presence inspired Carversville resident LisaBeth Weber to create a video honoring the utility workers who worked tirelessly night and day to get Bucks County and the region out of the dark.

“The first responders – police, fire, and EMS – they’re often thanked for their work, as they should be,” said Weber. “But these linemen, who are working in sometimes really difficult situations, a lot of time, they’re saving lives, too, but no one really says thank you.”

Read more about Hurricane Sandy in the Doylestown Patch.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

These Richboro Inns Were Once Hot Spots for Locals and Visitors to the Area

Having been demolished and reconstructed decades ago, these two Bucks County inns were once the center of the community in a small town. The White Bear Hotel was once a very popular spot for visitors to Richboro, as well as for local residents. It sat in the middle of the town, where countless people came and went from the inn as they made their way through the area. Today, it has been known as the Spread Eagle Inn for some time.
RICHBORO, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

PennDOT Reviews Options for the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, Which Would Have a Stop in Bucks County

The subway would give Bucks County residents an easy method of transportation Into Philadelphia.Image via iStock. With talks of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway, with a stop in Bucks County, PennDOT is studying what it would take to make it a reality. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the organization’s recent reviews in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture

Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
AMBLER, PA
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy