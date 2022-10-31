A Decade After Hurricane Sandy, Bucks County Remembers Linemen Who Restored Power to the Area

The linemen helped to bring power back to Bucks county residents after the hurricane. Image via iStock.

Ten years after Hurricane Sandy left nearly a million people in the Philadelphia region powerless, Bucks County still remembers the linemen who brought the lights back on. Jeff Werner wrote about the linemen for the Doylestown Patch.

Unlike New Jersey, the Philadelphia region had luckily not seen the devastating flooding that many were fearing was inevitable given the area’s experiences with Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee. Instead, the majority of the damage came from fallen trees.

Throughout Bucks County, large trees and limbs fell on power lines, causing major power outages. In the days after the storm passed, hundreds of linemen from all over the country arrived in the region to help.

Their presence inspired Carversville resident LisaBeth Weber to create a video honoring the utility workers who worked tirelessly night and day to get Bucks County and the region out of the dark.

“The first responders – police, fire, and EMS – they’re often thanked for their work, as they should be,” said Weber. “But these linemen, who are working in sometimes really difficult situations, a lot of time, they’re saving lives, too, but no one really says thank you.”