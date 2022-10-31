Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Related
KTSA
Police arrest San Antonio man after his 2 year old son dies from blunt force trauma
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year old San Antonio man is behind bars on charges he intentionally caused the death of his 2 year old son. Moises Rodriguez took his son Grayson to the hospital October 17. The boy was unresponsive when they arrived. Rodriguez told police...
Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
Police make arrest in October near-north-side killing
SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting death just north of downtown last month, SAPD says, but a motive remains unclear. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in west Bexar County. SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said officers arrived to the 1600 block...
Texas Car Salesman Sent Himself Intimate Photos From Customer's Phone
Police believe there could be more victims.
Woman taken into custody after chasing couple with knives
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after chasing a couple with knives, police said. Just after 8 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 5700 block of Mobud for a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife, police said. Officers were talking to and...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead after being shot in the head near downtown nearly three weeks ago. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, 38, was arrested in west Bexar County without incident, according to SAPD. What to know about...
Fired San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teenager, 17, in McDonald's parking lot had approached him the night before, officials claim - but refuse to reveal why
A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenage boy several times in a McDonalds had tried to pull him over the night before, according to police records. Rookie cop James Brennand, 25, shot Erik Cantu, 17, on October 2 while he was eating his fast food in his car with a female companion in Texas.
KTSA
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday. She is 44 year old Vangie Love Vasquez who was last seen in the 4000 block of Pecan Grove. Vangie is 5 feet 3 inches tall,...
San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
Elderly Texas Woman Home Destroyed and Pinned Down By Car
An elderly Texas woman was involved in a terrifying accident that left her pinned down by a car. A 79-year-old woman was inside her San Antonio home when something terrifying happened. In the blink of an eye, a car came crashing through the entire left side of her house. LIKE...
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. According to the reports, the driver of the Nissan traveling at a high speed turned left onto the street, lost control, and went over a curb, and into the house.
Vigil for Erik Cantu held Tuesday as San Antonio teen's recovery continues
SAN ANTONIO — Near the spot where a 17-year-old was shot by a former San Antonio Police Department officer, the calls for justice only got louder Tuesday. A vigil for Erik Cantu was held nearly a month to the day since the incident, at the McDonald’s off Blanco Road and West Avenue.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 75-year-old woman who disappeared on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a woman who disappeared on the West Side. Barbara “BJ” Luthy, 75, was last seen on Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of San Lucas, not far from Hunt Lane and Marbach Road, according to SAPD.
Family devastated after explosive overnight crash leaving elderly woman hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO — Family members say 79-year-old Rosa Gomez is a big-hearted woman who has always put others first and they hope now that she needs help, family and friends will respond to her plight. Gomez nearly died early Thursday when a speeding vehicle failed to make a turn...
KSAT 12
Have you seen her? San Antonio police searching for missing 44-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 44-year-old woman last seen Wednesday on the Southeast Side. Vangie Love Vasquez was last spotted in the 4000 block of Pecan Grove, not far from East Southcross. The missing woman has a diagnosed medical condition and is considered endangered,...
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
KSAT 12
Woman playing with gun at Halloween party shoots, wounds 18-month-old baby, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say was mishandling a gun at a Halloween party, causing it to fire and wound an 18-month-old baby. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault Monday in connection with the incident, which happened Sunday.
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
KSAT 12
Smoke may have prevented man from escaping burning bedroom, mom says
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The mother of a man who had to be rescued from a fire in his North Side home early Thursday morning believes thick smoke is what kept him from escaping on his own. That woman told KSAT 12 News off-camera that she suspects the smoke...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu’s family asks for prayer, community support ahead of teen’s invasive surgery
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu’s mother shared an update about her son and family through a letter read at a vigil on Tuesday night. Former SAPD officer James Brennand shot the 17-year-old on Oct. 2 in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 11700 block of Blanco Road near West Avenue.
Comments / 2