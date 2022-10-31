ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera admits Commanders made mistake signing William Jackson

After a tumultuous couple of weeks, William Jackson got his wish. The Washington Commanders traded the disgruntled cornerback to the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams swapped future conditional late-round draft picks. The trade with the Steelers helped the Commanders avoid releasing Jackson for no compensation. Jackson wanted out of Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder

The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior

The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Bills obtain Nyheim Hines from Colts at deadline

The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Hines is a pass-catching specialist who should provide an upgrade for a Bills offense that averages the fifth-most pass attempts per game (38.7). Devin Singletary will likely lose a chunk of volume moving forward and James Cook could have a harder time getting on the field. In the Colts' backfield, Deon Jackson will presumably step in for Hines as the third-down back and Moss will remain an afterthought. Hines is expected to be available to make his Bills debut in Week 9 against the New York Jets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan standout set to make NFL debut

Former Michigan standout David Ojabo is set to make his NFL debut for the Baltimore Ravens. Ojabo is just shy of 8 months removed from a devastating Achilles injury. The Ravens announced that Ojabo will be activated from IR and evaluated at practice this week. Ojabo starred at Michigan and was a projected 1st-round pick before the injury suffered at his Pro Day in March.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Week 9 Waiver Wire: Ravens Lead the Way

If you're in a deeper league, 2QB/SuperFlex league, or just looking ahead to a bye week, one widely-available quarterback stands above the rest. Justin Fields – CHI (26.2% rostered ESPN; 42% Yahoo!) Fields has back-to-back QB5 finishes, three straight top 8 finishes, and is QB2 over the four weeks....
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Grading The Roquan Smith Trade To Ravens

The NFL trade deadline is here and the Baltimore Ravens made a huge deal trading for Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. It was clear the Ravens had to make something happen, especially on defense. Smith is the NFL leader in tackles this year and is one of the best middle linebackers...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Chase Claypool 'didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I could do this year'; Ron Rivera on William Jackson III

Thursday’s “First Call” has Chase Claypool’s reaction to being traded away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. We also hear from Aaron Rodgers on the Packers losing out on Claypool. Plus, Ron Rivera discusses what happened to William Jackson in Washington. And Paul Posluszny wonders about what could...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) DNP on Wednesday

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kupp is dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered at the end of Week 8's loss the San Francisco 49ers. Based on reporting earlier in the week, Kupp is expected to play against the Rams. His status should be monitored leading into Sunday.

