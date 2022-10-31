Read full article on original website
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
This Bucks County High School’s Theatre Group Brings a Beloved Murder-Mystery to Life
The young actors and actresses will be entertaining fellow students and audience members.Image via Lower Bucks Source. A Bucks County theatre group’s performance of a well-known mystery story will have both students and audience members on the edge of their seats. Staff writers at there Lower Bucks Times wrote about the show.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Nation Folk-Style Farmhouse in New Hope
A Bucks County home, rich with local history and immaculate design, has recently gone up for sale in one of the area’s most beautiful towns. Located in the Jericho Valley development in Upper Makefield Township, this is one of the most spacious homes in the whole area, with plenty of custom furnishings making it a unique stay.
Local Government Organization Celebrates Doylestown Couple Who Authored “The Berenstain Bears” Series
The Doylestown couple was known for creating the beloved children's book series. One of many literary phenomenons to come out of Bucks County, a writing couple is being celebrated for their contributions to children’s literature. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, celebrated the lives of Stan and...
With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
PhillyBite
5 Best Antique Stores in New Jersey
- New Jersey has a few great places to visit if you're interested in antiques. These include Valentino's in Cape May, the Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill, and Mill House Antiques in Long Branch. There are also plenty of fantastic local shops, such as the Montclair Antique Center, where you can find everything from vintage jewelry to furniture.
Wynnewood’s Friends’ Central School Has Impressive List of Famous Hollywood Alumni
In fact, the Montgomery County academy is one of the most top ranked K–12 Quaker schools in the nation and been consistently providing Hollywood A-list celebrities for decades. The all-star alumni from the school include music stars as John Legend and direct mega-stars such as Jennifer Aniston. The schools...
Local tennis players participate in ‘Kids On Court’
Young area tennis players, all participants of Bucks County Tennis Association programs, recently participated in a Net Generation “Kids On Court” activation at the 2022 US Open in Flushing, New York. Twenty-four athletes (and two alternates), led by BCTA coach Steve Johnson and assisted by BCTA coach Craig...
nj1015.com
The Big Yellow Van at Bourbon Street Wine and Spirits (Memorial Parkway)
Bourbon Street Wine and Spirits (Memorial Parkway) Join New Jersey 101.5 at the Bourbon Street Wine and Spirits for a fun day of music, games, and giveaways!. Located at 615 Memorial Parkway, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Antiques Dealers Association show opens in new venue
The Bucks County Antiques Dealers Association presents the 75th annual Antiques Show on Nov. 12 and 13, at a new venue: St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church rental hall at 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison. Show times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission...
Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
lvpnews.com
Northampton Heights: Bethlehem’s Mystery Community
My wife and I have lived in Bethlehem since 1971, raised four children and sent them to school here, and known thousands of people through our association with Moravian College (now University) and St. Anne’s Church. During those decades I heard stories about a legendary place called Northampton Heights,...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season
A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
Free Thanksgiving turkeys in Easton for the tenth straight year
For the tenth straight year, Easton resident Frank Pintabone is organizing a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need. You can pick up your free turkey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the corner of Second and Northampton streets in Easton. The giveaway comes in a year where turkeys...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Political newcomer seeks to unseat Pa. Rep. Ann Flood in Northampton Co. | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him
Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square Enters Final Phase of Construction
A rendering of an apartment project planned for the last phase of the Ellis Preserve. Development has begun on the final phase of construction at the 218-acre Ellis Preserve at Routes 3 and 252 in Newtwon Square, reports the private equity fund manager Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. Ellis Preserve is...
