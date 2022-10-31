ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, win $200 for Eagles vs. Texans

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 9 of the NFL begins on Thursday night with the unbeaten Eagles facing the Houston Texans, and this DraftKings promo code can...
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Alabama-roots players dominate October NFL awards

Three of the six winners of the NFL’s Player of the Month awards for October have Alabama football roots, with former Alabama All-Americans Derrick Henry and Quinnen Williams and Greenville High School alumnus Za’Darius Smith earning recognition for their performances over the past month. Henry won the AFC...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Jalen Hurts, Eagles rise to 8-0

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two second-half touchdown passes as Philadelphia put away the Houston Texans 29-17 in a Thursday night NFL game that moved the Eagles to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Houston proved a tougher challenge for undefeated Philadelphia than the Texans’ record would have indicated....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Why did the Jaguars trade for suspended Calvin Ridley?

The Jacksonville Jaguars were willing to trade two draft picks for Calvin Ridley and wait because of what the wide receiver offers the NFL team. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday afternoon, the Jaguars made a complicated deal with the Atlanta Falcons for the former Alabama standout even though he cannot play for Jacksonville this season and when he might be able to is unknown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AL.com

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter, dead at 72

Ray Guy, considered by many the greatest punter in football history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Guy starred with the NFL’s Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders from 1973-86, his booming punts becoming legendary for not only their distance but their “hang time” — a phrase coined by TV broadcasters to describe his kicks. He was a six-time first-team All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Super Bowl champion who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy