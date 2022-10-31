Read full article on original website
Alabama-roots players dominate October NFL awards
Three of the six winners of the NFL’s Player of the Month awards for October have Alabama football roots, with former Alabama All-Americans Derrick Henry and Quinnen Williams and Greenville High School alumnus Za’Darius Smith earning recognition for their performances over the past month. Henry won the AFC...
What time is Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football tonight? Eagles-Texans live stream, TV, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Nov. 3, when the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Houston Texans. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of...
NFL Thursday night: Jalen Hurts, Eagles rise to 8-0
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two second-half touchdown passes as Philadelphia put away the Houston Texans 29-17 in a Thursday night NFL game that moved the Eagles to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Houston proved a tougher challenge for undefeated Philadelphia than the Texans’ record would have indicated....
Why did the Jaguars trade for suspended Calvin Ridley?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were willing to trade two draft picks for Calvin Ridley and wait because of what the wide receiver offers the NFL team. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday afternoon, the Jaguars made a complicated deal with the Atlanta Falcons for the former Alabama standout even though he cannot play for Jacksonville this season and when he might be able to is unknown.
Mel Kiper ranks Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 3 QB on NFL Draft board, points to one glaring issue
Mel Kiper Jr. loves Alabama’s Bryce Young. The Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback has everything you want in the position, but there is a reason the NFL Draft guru has Young listed as the third best quarterback on his draft board and fifth best prospect overall heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter, dead at 72
Ray Guy, considered by many the greatest punter in football history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Guy starred with the NFL’s Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders from 1973-86, his booming punts becoming legendary for not only their distance but their “hang time” — a phrase coined by TV broadcasters to describe his kicks. He was a six-time first-team All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Super Bowl champion who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
World Series 2022: Astros vs. Phillies Game 5 live stream (11/3) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Philadelphia Phillies host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the MLB 2022 World Series Thursday, November 3, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The game will be live streamed by fuboTV. Justin Verlander gets the start on the mound in Game 5 for the Astros, vs. fellow right-hander...
