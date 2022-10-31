Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
UC Unveils Navy Uniform Combo
The Bearcats battle the Midshipmen at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.
Taft football team prepares for a regional quarterfinal Friday
Taft High School football coach Tyler Williams reflects on the Senators' first-round win over CHCA and a look ahead to regional quarterfinal against visiting Alter this Friday night.
WCPO
UC basketball player Jillian Hayes has a special motivation as she starts this season
CINCINNATI — There isn't a day that goes by that University of Cincinnati basketball player Jillian Hayes doesn't think of her late high school coach Darnell Parker. "I can't even begin to touch on how much he did," Hayes said. "Not even just on the basketball court but just in life in general. He really was like a second dad to me."
Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News
Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
Hamilton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Xavier Basketball: Musketeers 2022-23 season preview
Xavier Basketball hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2018. Can Sean Miller lead them back to March in his second go-around with the Musketeers?. There are few teams in the country that were more up and down a season ago than Xavier Basketball. For starters, Travis Steele declared...
Dayton men’s basketball announces game times for upcoming season
DAYTON — The University of Dayton has finalized the game times for the entire 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The start times for the first four games of the season are as follows:. Monday, November 7 vs Lindenwood, 7 pm (UD Arena) Friday, November 11 vs SMU, 7 pm...
247Sports
5 things to watch in Xavier's exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan
Xavier will play its lone public preseason exhibition Wednesday night against Division II Kentucky Wesleyan at the Cintas Center. Sean Miller preaches toughness and discipline on the defensive end, two areas Xavier needs to improve from last year. After a poor performance on Sunday in the scrimmage against Vanderbilt, you can guarantee getting a better effort on the defensive end will be at the top of the coaching staff's priority list for this exhibition matchup. If certain guys aren't able to pick up their level of play on that end, they could be costing themselves minutes to start the regular season.
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
Fox 19
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
wvxu.org
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
wvxu.org
Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate
Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
eaglecountryonline.com
Jim And Jack’s On The River
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... ECHS drama will present the play, Peter Pan. 4th Nov at East Central High School. The Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold...
linknky.com
Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home
On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
wvxu.org
A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati
Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
247Sports
