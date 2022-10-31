ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News

Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
CINCINNATI, OH
High School Football PRO

Hamilton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEW RICHMOND, OH
FanSided

Xavier Basketball: Musketeers 2022-23 season preview

Xavier Basketball hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2018. Can Sean Miller lead them back to March in his second go-around with the Musketeers?. There are few teams in the country that were more up and down a season ago than Xavier Basketball. For starters, Travis Steele declared...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

5 things to watch in Xavier's exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan

Xavier will play its lone public preseason exhibition Wednesday night against Division II Kentucky Wesleyan at the Cintas Center. Sean Miller preaches toughness and discipline on the defensive end, two areas Xavier needs to improve from last year. After a poor performance on Sunday in the scrimmage against Vanderbilt, you can guarantee getting a better effort on the defensive end will be at the top of the coaching staff's priority list for this exhibition matchup. If certain guys aren't able to pick up their level of play on that end, they could be costing themselves minutes to start the regular season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate

Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Jim And Jack’s On The River

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... ECHS drama will present the play, Peter Pan. 4th Nov at East Central High School. The Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold...
AURORA, IN
linknky.com

Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home

On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati

Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

247Sports

