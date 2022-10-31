ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyo County, CA

theregistrysocal.com

179-Room Sierra Nevada Resort Opens in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — Sierra Nevada Resort, an Outbound Hotel today debuts a complete reimagination encompassing 179 accommodations including deluxe rooms, fireplace suites and chalets with an inviting lobby, contemporary dining concept, and wine bar. A collection of 10 free-standing cabins, a heated pool and an outdoor food garden will join the property in Spring 2023. Occupying a historic 1967 building that was once a preferred getaway for Hollywood elite, the Sierra Nevada Resort welcomes guests to a western classic reborn as a modern mountain retreat in the heart of Mammoth Lakes, California.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fatigue suspected in fatal crash east of Tonopah

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a crash east of Tonopah killed one person. Their preliminary investigation found that on Oct. 29, a silver Toyota pickup was traveling east on US-6 when, due to suspected fatigue, the driver drove over the centerline, crossed the westbound travel lane and drove off the left side of the road.
TONOPAH, NV

