Some people have an exact dream home in mind, and they can tell you exactly how many bedrooms, floors and windows it has and how they’ll know it’s “the one” the moment they find it. That was not us. When it came time for my husband and I to go house hunting, we weren’t nearly as specific. We didn’t fantasize about a “dream home,” but rather, we knew our dream was simply to have a home of our own that made us happy, so we went out searching with very open minds.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO