Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Roach infestation impacts Halloween in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE (CBS DETROIT) – There was a change of plans for some trick-or-treaters in Wyandotte; the city shut down part of a neighborhood to prevent cockroaches from hitching a ride on kids' costumes. This is because officials are taking steps to eliminate the creepy crawlers.Dead cockroaches are a sign of progress for those living on 20th street near Pine street."The eggs are very easy to pick up on your shoes, on your pants, on your clothes, and they can spread like wildfire," Tom Vargo, a neighbor, said. Back in August, a garageman noticed many of them while hauling away some furniture...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Apartment Therapy

I Bought a House on a Corner Lot By Chance — and Now I Could Never Go Back

Some people have an exact dream home in mind, and they can tell you exactly how many bedrooms, floors and windows it has and how they’ll know it’s “the one” the moment they find it. That was not us. When it came time for my husband and I to go house hunting, we weren’t nearly as specific. We didn’t fantasize about a “dream home,” but rather, we knew our dream was simply to have a home of our own that made us happy, so we went out searching with very open minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
102.5 The Bone

Cockroach infestation cancels community’s trick-or-treat festivities

Creepy-crawly fake bugs are usually part of the Halloween decor but in one community, the cockroaches were real and they’re the reason there is no trick-or-treating this year. Officials in Wyandotte canceled Halloween festivities to prevent a cockroach infestation from spreading from a vacant home, The Associated Press reported.
Jason's World

Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway

Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
Newsweek

Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"

