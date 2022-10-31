ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What horror movie villain are you based on your zodiac sign?

By Reda Wigle
Sometimes, it’s good to be bad.

The 1896 short film, “House of the Devil” is widely regarded as the first horror movie ever made. In a handful of minutes, the devil or a devil adjacent demon conjures a woman from a cauldron and tortures two noblemen with bats, a coven of witches and disappearing furniture only to be brought down by the wielding of that old ace in the hole, a giant crucifix.

In the years since, horror villains have evolved alongside our collective fears and desires, proving what we repress comes back to haunt and hunt us.

Aries essayist and villain apologist Agnes Repplier had a recipe for a baddy, “A villain must be a thing of power, handled with delicacy and grace. He must be wicked enough to excite our aversion, strong enough to arouse our fear, human enough to awaken some transient gleam of sympathy. We must triumph in his downfall, yet not barbarously nor with contempt, and the close of his career must be in harmony with all its previous development.” Perhaps this fact is why so many of our favorite villains don’t stay dead for long.

Astrology acknowledges and explores the ways in which we are each a grab bag of good and evil and horror movies shock and delight us with villains whose brutality is undercut with human commonality. With this in mind we bring you a list of horror movie villains akin to each sign in the zodiac.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Carrie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q19W_0itMnFQ200
Aries are known for their incendiary tempers.
Courtesy Everett Collection

Aries folk are quick to react, and regret. Enter Carrie White, protagonist of the eponymous 1970’s coming of age tale of menstruation, religious fanaticism and murder. Flaring tempers are par for the course for an Aries though in the case of Carrie, the flare is literal and the death toll is high.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Jennifer Check
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnsx0_0itMnFQ200
Jennifer is played by real life Taurus Megan Fox.
©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett C

Played by real life bull Megan Fox , the titular character in Diablo Cody’s cult hit “Jennifer’s Body,” exhibits some decidedly Taurean tendencies. Consider that our girl is hungry, horny and so loyal to her BFF that she resists the urge to kill her even though every fiber in her undead being calls for flesh. True to her Taurus nature, Jennifer pretends like everything is fine after a deeply traumatic experience, lies about her body count and eats her feelings.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Freddy Krueger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Pxg7_0itMnFQ200
Giving new meaning to the term “dead pan,” Krueger has a killer sense of humor.
Everett Collection / Everett Col

Gemini is symbolized by the twins and their personalities easily lend themesleves to leading double lives as Freddy Kruger did for a spell; operating as both a family man and a child murderer. Compared to his other stalking, silent type compatriots, Kruger is a verifiable chatter box. Played by real life Gemini Robert Englund, he’s big on one liners. dark humor and stripes. Geminis have a famously hard time deciding on anything and/or distinguishing fantasy from reality and true to sign, Krueger gets his kicks from killing in liminal spaces,

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Jason Voorhees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7P8v_0itMnFQ200
Jason Voohees is in tight race with Norman Bates for horror’s biggest mama’s boy.
©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Evere

Jason Voorhees was born under the sun sign of Gemini but his birthdate, June 16, 1946, reveals he has a stellium in Cancer , and folks, it shows. Despite their reputation for softness and sensitivity, Cancers are among the most resilient members of the zodiac, looking at you double crab Courtney Love. In kind, Voorhees was able to survive not only an attempted drowning, but an adolescence living off the land. Cancer is associated with the archetype of the mother and Voorhees is nothing if not a big time momma’s boy, exhibited in the shrine he builds to her severed head. Tender.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Pennywise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWx7Z_0itMnFQ200
In the latest rendition of “IT,” Pennywise is played by real life lion Bill Skarsgård.

Leos are the showmen of the zodiac and no villain puts on more a show, nor displays a more outlandish flare for the dramatic than Pennywise, the antagonist of Stephen King’s “IT.” Leo rules over the fifth house of play, pleasure and the inner child, sanctums Pennywise perverts and exploits to terrible ends.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) Leatherface
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CORR_0itMnFQ200
Leatherface prioritizes cardio and crafts.
Courtesy Everett Collection

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s” Leatherface was based in part (no pun intended) on real life serial killer, body snatcher and Virgo , Ed Gein. Virgos like to keep active and Leatherface is no exception. Burly in build, he is none the less adept at completing weighted HIIT style cardio; chasing his victims at high speeds while balancing the unwieldy accessory of a running chainsaw. Virgos are an industrious bunch who hate to waste and our man routinely repurposes human flesh into meals and masks. Snacks and crafts, y’all.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Michael Myers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43646f_0itMnFQ200
Like most Libras, Michael Myers loves a signature outfit and struggles to talk about his feelings.
Courtesy Everett Collection

Michael Myers was born October 19, 1957 making him a Libra . Air signs aren’t big on emotional displays and Myers says next to nothing and is most definitely dead eyed behind his mask. Libras are symbolized by the scales of justice and while our man certainly ain’t about keeping the peace, he is trying to democratize death and balance the scales by killing both of his sisters. Libra is ruled by Venus, planet of aesthetics and our masked maniac routinely kills in the name of clothing. Throughout the parade of “Halloween” films he takes out truckers, mechanics and gas station attendants all in an attempt to keep himself looking utility chic and murder ready in his signature coveralls. Venus is also the planet of music and “Halloween” has one of the most recognizable scores in horror history.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Candyman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2civAt_0itMnFQ200
Candyman is a doomed romantic masquerading as a vengeful spirit, Scorpio can relate.
©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Ever

Like most Scorpios , Candyman isn’t evil, he’s just deeply misunderstood and suffers the serious misfortune of being undone by love. He’s not so much a maniac as a man committed to vengeance and to being remembered, a pursuit close to the dark heart of every Scorpio. In the original film, Candyman offers immortality to the woman that reminds him of his lost lover, the catch (or hook) being she has to become a killer too. Scorpio is concerned with sex, death and regeneration, making Candyman a kindred spirit.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Jigsaw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cqoT_0itMnFQ200
Sagittarians are natural philosophers and Jigsaw is hard core about YOLO.
©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Co

Archers aim to make the best out of any hand they are dealt. In the case of Jigsaw, that hand is terminal cancer and his silver lining is teaching others to appreciate, and protect the lives they’ve been given. Sagittarius rules the ninth house of philosophy and lofty ideals and though his methods may be questionable, our man is essentially a YOLO guru. whose motives are to get others on board with being present, vital and grateful.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Jack Torrence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJaZO_0itMnFQ200
All work and no play is a Capricorn cornerstone.
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

In the Northern Hemisphere, the onset of Capricorn season is marked by the winter solstice and no movie does more with barren weather than “The Shining.” In astrology, Capricorn is associated with the archetype of the father and Jack Torrence, played with aplomb by Jack Nicholson, is the ultimate bad dad. Capricorns are notoriously terrible at accepting help, often taking on too much responsibility. True to form, Torrence operates in both the book and the movie as both protagonist and antagonist, a tall, and tell tale sea goat, order.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Hannibal Lecter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNE8E_0itMnFQ200
Hannibal Lechter is a very cultured cannibal.
©Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy E

Hannibal Lecter’s birthdate is given as January 20, 1933 making our man an Aquarius sun with a (no surprise here) Scorpio moon. Aquarians are natural outsiders who possess brilliant minds, emotional detachment and a predisposition towards masks of the literal and metaphorical variety. Lechter is many things, a master manipulator, a linguist, a cannibal but like most water bearers he is never, ever, average. Aquarians have high hopes for humanity and curious ideas about how to serve the masses, for Lechter that means minding manners and dealing death to those that deserve it.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Samara Morgan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUhSG_0itMnFQ200
Samara Morgan inverts the Pisces power of empathy.
©DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Co

Pisces people are prone to drowning; in booze, bubble baths, their own tears and/or the undertow of unrequited love. Samara, the pint sized and straight haired antagonist of “The Ring” takes the bitter cake by being drowned by her own mother. Pisces is ruled by Neptune, planet of silver screens, nightmares, imagery and madness. Samara uses all of the above to communicate her pain and take her revenge, burning images onto transparent film with her mind. “I see them… and then… they just… are.” Big time disturbed water sign vibes.

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

Astrologer Reda Wigle researches and irreverently reports back on planetary configurations and their effect on each zodiac sign. Her horoscopes integrate history, poetry, pop culture and personal experience. She is also an accomplished writer who has profiled a variety of artists and performers, as well as extensively chronicled her experiences while traveling. Among the many intriguing topics she has tackled are cemetery etiquette, her love for dive bars, Cuban Airbnbs, a “girls guide” to strip clubs and the “weirdest” foods available abroad.

