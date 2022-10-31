Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Pandemic-era high school students now struggling in college, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — The students whose final high school years were turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic are now in college, but their obstacles are seemingly far from over. Current college freshmen were high school sophomores when school shutdowns hit, and the majority of their last two years...
Turnto10.com
RICAS results: Math scores improve, language arts decline
The Rhode Island Department of Education released the 2022 Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System test results Friday morning. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee hinted at the release during an exclusive NBC 10 Decision 2022 debate Thursday night. As previewed by McKee, overall proficiency in the math test increased by 7% but...
