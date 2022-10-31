Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Harrisburg to see $9.25 million in grants to City Island stadium, educational facilities
Over $9 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant funding will be awarded to projects in Dauphin County. The recipients have been announced by the office of state representative Patty Kim, and include three major projects within the city of Harrisburg. “I am thrilled to announce these RACP grants that...
Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring
When Thomas Zimmerman Jr. was planning to retire, he and his wife wanted to do to something to give back to the community. They knew it would be veteran-related because Zimmerman’s father was a World War II veteran. Zimmerman realized there were veterans that were struggling and needed help.
Salon relocates to downtown Harrisburg
A salon has moved from midtown Harrisburg to downtown. ManeClass Salon opened last week at 5 N. Third St. at the Shops on Third at Strawberry Square.
abc27.com
Casino in Cumberland County delays opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
theburgnews.com
Additional Harrisburg projects slated to receive state redevelopment funds
Three more Harrisburg projects will receive state redevelopment grants, as the commonwealth today announced additional award recipients. Leading off the list, the city will receive $6 million for upgrades to FNB Field, the city-owned stadium that hosts the Harrisburg Senators minor league baseball team. According to the application, work will...
Construction begins on new daycare facility at large mixed-use development
Construction has begun on another facility at the Susquehanna Union Green development in Susquehanna Township. Officials broke ground this week on a new early learning center, Kiddie Academy. The educational child care center will consist of more than 10,000 square feet of space along with outdoor play areas. Kiddie Academy of Harrisburg plans to serve 150 children ranging from infants to five-year-olds.
abc27.com
Cumberland County physical therapy facility construction underway
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location. According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its...
Construction begins on new 46,963-square-foot early childhood learning center in Harrisburg
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new early childhood learning center in Harrisburg. Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is building a new facility at North Sixth and Muench streets. The 46,963-square-foot center will have more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor play area and two on-site community...
abc27.com
Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
Help for driverless vehicles, decriminalization of fentanyl strips among new Pa. laws
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development...
Weekend closure of I-83 in Dauphin County planned for Nov. 4-7: PennDOT
The Pa. Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday sent out a reminder that a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is planned for 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The I-83 closure will allow a PennDOT contractor...
Consider the silent majority in deciding how to spend proceeds from the sale of Claremont | PennLive letters
Cumberland County’s Commissioners have been lobbied by a vocal-few, including an ex-county commissioner, at numerous public meetings and in the press to direct millions of county tax dollars to what remains nebulous and undefined uses. I am speaking of the public lobbying effort by some to direct the proceeds...
abc27.com
USPS to host November job fair
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be hiring new team members to fill immediate openings in South Central Pennsylvania. The Postal Service in Harrisburg will be hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings throughout the month of November. Applications will only be accepted online....
Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat
Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
Online gaming profits soar at Hollywood Casino while live slot and table play declines
Soaring revenues from Internet-based gambling propelled the parent company of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to a handsome third-quarter profit, but in-person wagering on slot machines and table games at its Grantville property continued to slide. Publicly traded Penn Entertainment (PENN) reported third-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion and...
These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg area
The top five highest paying jobs and six of the top seven in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area are all medically related, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help us determine what the highest-paying occupations in the area, we used the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
Furniture retailer opens at Park City Center
A furniture retailer has opened a store in Lancaster County. Lovesac Designed For Life Furniture Co. opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster on Oct. 14. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
York County announces property tax-refund program for first-responders
YORK, Pa. — A new property tax-refund program has been announced for some first responders in York County. The Board of Commissioners of York County announced Wednesday the approval of a property tax-refund program for members of fire companies and non-profit emergency medical service providers. The program is designed...
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
