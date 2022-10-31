ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Casino in Cumberland County delays opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
theburgnews.com

Additional Harrisburg projects slated to receive state redevelopment funds

Three more Harrisburg projects will receive state redevelopment grants, as the commonwealth today announced additional award recipients. Leading off the list, the city will receive $6 million for upgrades to FNB Field, the city-owned stadium that hosts the Harrisburg Senators minor league baseball team. According to the application, work will...
PennLive.com

Construction begins on new daycare facility at large mixed-use development

Construction has begun on another facility at the Susquehanna Union Green development in Susquehanna Township. Officials broke ground this week on a new early learning center, Kiddie Academy. The educational child care center will consist of more than 10,000 square feet of space along with outdoor play areas. Kiddie Academy of Harrisburg plans to serve 150 children ranging from infants to five-year-olds.
abc27.com

Cumberland County physical therapy facility construction underway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location. According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its...
abc27.com

Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
abc27.com

USPS to host November job fair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be hiring new team members to fill immediate openings in South Central Pennsylvania. The Postal Service in Harrisburg will be hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings throughout the month of November. Applications will only be accepted online....
PennLive.com

Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat

Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

