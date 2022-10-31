ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano on Michigan’s offense: ‘No one’s stopped them’

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnbis_0itMmvwZ00

Rutgers football has a run defense that is in the top half of the Big Ten this season. On Saturday, they host Michigan and the conference’s top rushing offense.

It is a bit of a murder’s row for Rutgers, who faced Minnesota on Saturday ( the Big Ten’s second-best run offense, averaging 223.1 yards per game ) and now Michigan. The Wolverines are averaging 246 yards per game and have 25 rushing touchdowns this season.

Michigan is paced by running back Blake Corum, who has 1,078 rushing yards this season. On his way to the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week honors, Corum had 177 rushing yards and a touchdown in this past Saturday’s win over Michigan State.

On Monday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano acknowledged the difficulty they face against this vaunted Michigan rushing attack.

“Well, it’s hard. Why do they have a good running game? They have a very good offensive line. They have two really good backs, probably more, but two that play a lot, and a quarterback that can run and pass,” Schiano told reporters.

“So you have to defend the pass, you have to defend his run. The offensive line is doing a good job blocking. They have got two upper-echelon running backs. So it’s one of the better outfits in America on offense. That’s why you look at where they are ranked in all those statistical categories that are up in the top. Have we played against people like that? Yeah, we have.

“We have to do a great job. We have to be at our very best to have a chance to slow them down. Are you going to stop them? No. No one’s stopped them. But we’re going to do everything we can to the best of our ability and see where that stacks up.”

Corum is being talked about as a serious contender for the Heisman and the Maxwell Award.

Related

Rutgers football: It is Gavin-time! Greg Schiano clears Gavin Wimsatt, announces him as starter

Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) plays at Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network.

List

What did we really learn from Rutgers football's loss at Minnesota?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnsaV_0itMmvwZ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Michigan State football players likely to be charged over post-game brawl, coach says

The Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game tunnel fight will likely face criminal charges, according to the University of Michigan’s head coach. Jim Harbaugh told reporters that two of his players, Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, suffered injuries in the violence that unfolded after the game on Saturday.Michigan State has suspended four players following the “unacceptable” fight after the state rivals played at Michigan Stadium.“There needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation,” Harbaugh said.“I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad, and it’s...
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC AD Mike Bohn made himself clear

The fallout from this past Saturday’s latest Pac-12 refs horror show is still emerging. On Saturday evening during the USC-Arizona game, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn offered an initial reaction to the mess just before halftime, but not in any spoken words. Bohn retweeted several tweets from journalists who were eviscerating the officiating crew. We were all doing that. Bohn indirectly but very clearly joined the parade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy