‘Murder?’: Mysteries still surround Harry Houdini’s Halloween death

Harry Houdini, the remarkable illusionist who stunned international audiences with his death-defying escape act, was shackled eternally by the Grim Reaper on this Halloween in history, Oct. 31, 1926.

“As one of the outstanding personages of the American stage, [Houdini’s] popularity lasted for a quarter-century,” wrote the Los Angeles Times in its obituary of the performer, considered by many the greatest magician in history.

“Houdini counted among his audiences the royalty of Europe and Asia.”

Harry Houdini’s cause of death was peritonitis, caused by a ruptured appendix.

But questions continue to surround the bizarre circumstances of Houdini’s death at age 52, including suggestions by some fans that the celebrated performer was murdered.

Houdini had just given a lecture at McGill University in Montreal and met with students after the appearance.

Hungarian born magician and escapologist Harry Houdini (1874 – 1926) being fitted into an escape proof suit.
Getty Images

The muscular magician was known to boast that his stomach was so strong that he could withstand a blow from any man.

“One student, Joselyn Gordon Whitehead, asked if he could take a punch and immediately Houdini nodded an assent,” wrote PBS News Hour in a 2019 online account of the escape artist’s death.

“The student hit the great magician twice but before he had a chance to tighten his abdominal muscles and brace himself. The ‘hammer-like’ punches caused visible pain and Houdini stopped Whitehead in mid-blow on the third attempt to punch his gut.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2GNA_0itMmeBS00
Harry Houdini escaping from a straitjacket in Cleveland, Ohio, 1915.
Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The pain only worsened as Houdini endured a 15-hour train ride to Detroit.

He was soon diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

Yet he performed one more show before being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery on Oct. 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nya6d_0itMmeBS00
Harry Houdini, full-length portrait, standing, facing front, in chains in circa 1899.
Getty Images

It was too late. Houdini’s appendix had already ruptured.

He died a week later from the infection.

“Whitehead was not charged in the incident and lived out a solitary life in Montreal,” reported the active fan site WildAboutHoudini.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10F3V0_0itMmeBS00
Magician Harry Houdini jumps from Harvard Bridge, Boston, Massachusetts April 30, 1908.
Getty Images

Medical research today indicates it’s exceedingly rare for blunt trauma to cause appendicitis. But in the 1920s, it was widely perceived that Whitehead’s punches killed Houdini.

“The poor medical student probably went to his grave thinking he had deprived the world of the great Harry Houdini,” wrote PBS.

The magician was born Erik Weisz in Budapest, Hungary , in 1874 and raised in Appleton, Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ylJG_0itMmeBS00
Harry Houdini in Casket shortly before it was sealed for submersion.
Bettmann Archive

His demise under such unexpected yet mundane circumstances is all the more shocking in light of his career spent defying death — or least appearing to defy death.

“The Hungarian-born escape artist jumped off bridges while handcuffed and wearing leg irons, slithered out of sealed milk cans filled with water, and devised a ‘Chinese Water Torture Cell’ in which he was submerged and suspended upside down by his ankles,” reported History.com.

“The heart-pounding getaways usually involved a healthy dose of trickery and sleight-of-hand, but they were also fraught with genuine risk.”

Many fans hoped to hear Houdini speak from the afterlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAsDg_0itMmeBS00
Illusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini, New York City, 7th July 1912. That same day he performed his famous stunt in which he was submerged in the East River in a crate.
Getty Images

“Famous in life for his improbable escapes from physical constraints, the illusionist promised his wife, Bess, that — if at all possible — he would also slip the shackles of death to send her a coded message from the beyond,” Smithsonian Magazine noted in a 2021 chronicle of his unusual life and bizarre death.

But Bess Houdini, who married the magician in 1894 and who also served as his stage assistant, was left disappointed in the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5qcE_0itMmeBS00
Questions continue to surround the bizarre circumstances of Houdini’s death at age 52, including suggestions by some fans that the celebrated performer was murdered.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

As Smithsonian further noted: “On Halloween 1936 she finally gave up, declaring to the world, ‘Houdini did not come through … I do not believe that Houdini can come back to me, or to anyone.’”

Houdini is buried at Machpelah Cemetery in Queens, New York, where his grave has become a site of pilgrimages and Halloween rituals among the magician community.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

