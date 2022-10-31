Read full article on original website
WMU agrees to $1 million property sale for county parking
Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees unanimously agreed Thursday to make a $1 million property sale.
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Family counseling practice expands in Kalamazoo
A family counseling office has opened its second location in West Michigan. NAI Wisinski of West Michigan said this week it helped Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling find its second location at The Atriums Office Park, 4341 S. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo. The firm opened its first location in Portage.
Western Michigan University Magazine
WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan County offices contemplating move
OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
Kalamazoo County increases wages by up to 16%, excluding one elected official
KALAMAZOO, MI -- People in a variety of roles within Kalamazoo County government are getting extra pay raises, except for the elected official in charge of the county’s money. The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved more pay for employees and some elected officials on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Most...
Declining enrollment has Western Michigan University on budgetary tightrope
KALAMAZOO, MI — Western Michigan University has 17,835 students this fall, its lowest enrollment since the 1960s. The number is down 6% from last fall. Down 27% from a decade ago, when the fall headcount was 24,598. Down 41% from 20 years ago, when WMU’s fall count peaked at 29,732.
Portage city-led development of up to 78 housing units gets boost from stimulus money
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new housing development that the city of Portage wants to build on 14 acres in the city is receiving a boost from county stimulus funds. The proposed project would feature up to 78 residential units through a mix of homes and townhomes. It’s being marketed as a way to help fill the “missing middle” of home ownership in Kalamazoo County.
Portage awards $3.2M construction contract for 2023 street reconstruction projects
PORTAGE, MI — The City of Portage will be spending north of $3 million next summer to reconstruct a dozen local streets in its Amberly neighborhood, north of Woodbridge Hills. The Portage City Council unanimously approved a construction contract on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with Battle Creek company Hoffman Bros.,...
albionpleiad.com
Opinion: Dear Albion College: You’re Failing My Expectations
This is my first year at Albion College. I can honestly say that I’m disappointed. I remember going on my first tour of Albion. I was enthralled with the beautiful trees, immaculate architecture and the promise of academic excellence. My tour guide spoke of a walkable community where I could study, eat and work – without ever leaving campus.
Here’s what is on the 2022 general election ballot in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Election Day is nearly here, and people are headed to the polls to cast their ballots and voice their opinions about who should lead us into the future. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the election. Voters can go to Michigan.gov/vote to find a sample ballot, their polling location and other voter information.
New Holland Brewing opening Battle Creek brewpub in spring 2023
HOLLAND, MI – One of West Michigan’s flagship breweries is expanding. New Holland Brewing Company announced Thursday that it plans to open a new brewpub, micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery in Battle Creek in spring 2023. The long-anticipated brewpub will feature a collection of menu items from the brewery’s existing...
Larry Bell donates $250K to Kalamazoo modern dance company
KALAMAZOO, MI — As Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers prepares to launch its 42nd season, it will do so with a $250,000 infusion from Bell’s Brewery founder and former owner Larry Bell. Bell, who has made a number of philanthropic investments through the recently founded Larry J. Bell Library...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
Mike Pence to rally with Huizenga in Kalamazoo area
PORTAGE, MI -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to rally Friday, Nov. 4 in West Michigan with U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland. An invitation for the event was touted Wednesday on the Republican Party of Kalamazoo County Facebook page. The “Faith & Freedom Rally” is scheduled for 1...
go955.com
Kalamazoo County Commissioners to vote on plan to make county workers salaries more competitive
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some Kalamazoo County Employees will be in for another raise after the New Year, especially those with the lowest salaries. Essential workers have already gotten a big COVID bonus from ARPA Funds for working through the worst of the pandemic. Now the additional pay hikes will be the result of an extensive study of the County’s pay scale that showed many of them were not competitive.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
