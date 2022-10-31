ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Family counseling practice expands in Kalamazoo

A family counseling office has opened its second location in West Michigan. NAI Wisinski of West Michigan said this week it helped Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling find its second location at The Atriums Office Park, 4341 S. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo. The firm opened its first location in Portage.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Western Michigan University Magazine

WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan County offices contemplating move

OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
albionpleiad.com

Opinion: Dear Albion College: You’re Failing My Expectations

This is my first year at Albion College. I can honestly say that I’m disappointed. I remember going on my first tour of Albion. I was enthralled with the beautiful trees, immaculate architecture and the promise of academic excellence. My tour guide spoke of a walkable community where I could study, eat and work – without ever leaving campus.
ALBION, MI
MLive

Here’s what is on the 2022 general election ballot in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Election Day is nearly here, and people are headed to the polls to cast their ballots and voice their opinions about who should lead us into the future. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the election. Voters can go to Michigan.gov/vote to find a sample ballot, their polling location and other voter information.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Larry Bell donates $250K to Kalamazoo modern dance company

KALAMAZOO, MI — As Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers prepares to launch its 42nd season, it will do so with a $250,000 infusion from Bell’s Brewery founder and former owner Larry Bell. Bell, who has made a number of philanthropic investments through the recently founded Larry J. Bell Library...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Kalamazoo County Commissioners to vote on plan to make county workers salaries more competitive

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some Kalamazoo County Employees will be in for another raise after the New Year, especially those with the lowest salaries. Essential workers have already gotten a big COVID bonus from ARPA Funds for working through the worst of the pandemic. Now the additional pay hikes will be the result of an extensive study of the County’s pay scale that showed many of them were not competitive.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

