Auburn, AL

Sporting News

How Dolphins leveraged Laremy Tunsil trade to build playoff team in Miami

The Dolphins made a splash just before the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, moving their remaining 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb. It's a move that signifies Stephen Ross — whose tampering cost the Dolphins their own 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
Sporting News

Cam Akers' falling out with Rams, explained: Shedding light on RB's absence from team, possible return

It has been a tumultuous season for Rams running back Cam Akers. In his first campaign since tearing his Achilles in 2021, Akers had a falling out with Los Angeles midway through October, and it appeared that he had played his final snap with the Rams, based on reports. Akers hasn't played in any of the team's games since Week 5, missing games against the Panthers and the 49ers.
Tampa Bay Times

Lately, the Bucs defense can’t buy a turnover. Is it a fluke or flaw?

TAMPA — Futility often arrives in subsets. Take the Bucs, who certainly aren’t abysmal all-around, just in certain critical areas. Short-yardage offense. Red-zone efficiency. Third-quarter intensity. And of course, the one weakness both chronic and confounding: Takeaways. The Bucs (3-5), once purveyors of picks and fumble recoveries, haven’t...
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Texans draft picks 2023: Full list of Houston selections for 2023 NFL Draft as it fights for No. 1 pick

The Texans have been among the worst teams in the NFL the last few seasons. They made the playoffs in 2019, but things have quickly gone downhill since that campaign. Houston began the 2020 season with an 0-4 record, and that led to the firing of Bill O'Brien. Since then, the Texans have cycled through interim coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley, and now, Lovie Smith as their head coaches.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade

The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

