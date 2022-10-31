Read full article on original website
Benson sees ‘safe, secure, fair’ election with high turnout, typical speed
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asserted Thursday that voting across Michigan on Nov. 8 will be safe, secure and accurate, although don’t expect election results to come quicker than previous years. “We want Michigan voters to be confident,” she told reporters, “that no matter how they choose to cast...
Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads. Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
What if Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature?
For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
Supreme Court stay keeps poll challenger guidance in place for midterms
Poll challenger guidance issued earlier this year by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will remain in place following a stay by the state Supreme Court issued Thursday. This stay will be in effect throughout the appeals periods available in the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court. Given the election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, this means the guidance will remain in effect for the midterms.
Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers
A Genesee County judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit Wednesday seeking a court ruling ordering Flint election officials to hire additional GOP election workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm. The Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee filed the legal challenge last Friday, alleging that Flint election administrators violated Michigan election...
Wayne County GOP chair accuses Whitmer supporter of biting and slapping at campaign rally
A day after President Joe Biden went on national television and make his case for civility and an end to political violence, news surfaced that the Wayne County GOP committee chair claimed she was bitten and pinched at a campaign rally for Tudor Dixon by a supporter of a rival candidate and has the bruises to prove it.
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
These Abortion Voters Could Transform Michigan
Nine Michiganders on why they’re energized in this year’s midterms, and how this election cycle has changed their relationship to politics.
LIVE ELECTION MAP: Michigan election results US House District 7 (Slotkin vs. Barrett) for Nov. 8, 2022
Use these interactive maps to follow election results for Michigan U.S. House District 7 between Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Tom Barrett on Nov. 8, 2022. Follow live election results in the Michigan’s U.S. House District 7 race below:
POLL: Whitmer holds strong lead over Dixon one week before election
If veteran Michigan pollster Richard Czuba's survey for the Detroit News is correct, the governor over challenger Tudor Dixon, who has some good news regarding older voters who vote in large numbers.
See the number of absentee ballots turned in so far in your Michigan town
About 23.1% of Michigan’s registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election – which totals to nearly 1.9 million people – as of Monday, Oct. 31. More than 1.1 million people have already turned in their ballot, according to the Michigan Secretary of...
Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor
LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says
Republican secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo's last-second lawsuit aims to stop absentee ballots in Detroit, Michigan's Blackest city. The post Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Wondering if your absentee ballot was received? You can check online in Michigan.
State election officials say they've received more than one million absentee ballots ahead of Election Day in Michigan, Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you're curious as to whether your local clerk has received your ballot, there are ways to verify that it's been received before the election. The Michigan Voter Information...
Michigan Redistricting Commission could sue legislature over legal defense funds
Members of Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission moved to compel Michigan’s legislature to paying its legal bills as court cases against the group will continue well into 2023 – a move which could see commissioners suing both the House and Senate in the process. During the ICRC’s most recent...
What happens after your absentee ballot is received in Michigan?
There's a whole process that happens once that absentee ballot is received by your city or township clerk, and we spoke with one local clerk to detail the process of what happens after it's received.
The key cities, counties that helped Whitmer swing Michigan blue in 2018
In 2018, Gretchen Whitmer had to find about 130,000 new votes. That was roughly the margin of victory for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder over Democrat Mark Schauer in 2014.
What Exactly Will Proposal 3 Bring to Michigan?
The Dobbs decision by the United State Supreme Court ended federally legal abortion nationwide. The decision is now on the states and Michigan decides next week. On the ballot, it’s Proposal 3, Reproductive Freedom for All. More than $50 million has been spent on this campaign for and against...
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election
Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
Tudor Dixon Stops in Traverse City One Week Ahead of Midterm Elections
Tudor Dixon made a stop in Traverse City Tuesday night as she hopes to secure votes from northern Michiganders. Tuesday’s rally in Traverse City brought out local lawmakers and hundreds of northern Michigan voters calling for a change. Many people in attendance Tuesday said Tudor Dixon was the change northern Michigan needs.
