Los Angeles, CA

‘So sad’: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford slammed for ‘weird and creepy’ Halloween costumes

By Erin Keller
New York Post
 4 days ago

This Halloween, Billie Eilish’s rumored boyfriend is the “Bad Guy.”

The 20-year-old “Happier Than Ever” singer and the Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31, were spotted by fans over the weekend at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

Photos posted by Pop Crave captured Eilish dressed as a baby while her “Sweater Weather” beau transformed into an old man, seemingly making fun of the couple’s age gap.

Eilish wore an oversized baby bonnet with white tights, complete with an adult-sized diaper and pink bunny slippers while Rutherford donned a bald cap and lots of forehead wrinkles.

Neither Eilish nor Rutherford have posted about the costumes on their own social media, but fans on Twitter were less than impressed by the attempted joke.

Billie Eilish, 20, dressed like a baby for Halloween.
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

“I feel so sad for billie eilish. she thinks shes being big and bad and grown trolling the haters but shes just showing her immaturity and proving the point. jesse is absolutely f—–g disgusting and weird as F–k for agreeing to that costume,” a user slammed the costumes.

“Idk if jesse rutherford realizes this but dressing up in a costume that makes fun of his grooming accusations is exactly what a groomer would do,” another said .

Jesse Rutherford, 31, transformed into an elderly man.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“Every adult in billie eilish’s life has failed her because why do you continue to let her get intimate with men 10+ years older than her,” someone else wrote .

However, a few fans found the costumes to be humorous.

“I mean they’re trolling the people that are having an unnecessary opinion about their relationship. So In a way ur proving their point and making their joke even funnier,” one fan suggested .

Fans caught the couple at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.
@popcrave/Twitter

“Their age gap is the same between Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde, but ofc she’s a woman (bc at 21 u ARE a woman) so that’s not ok,” one tweeter defended Eilish , though declaring her the wrong age.

“Harry is almost 30. Not barely legal,” another user responded .

Rutherford, left, as an old man.
@popcrave/Twitter

The pair were first linked earlier this month when paparazzi caught them getting cozy on multiple Los Angeles occasions.

The Post has reached out to reps for both Eilish and Rutherford for comment.

