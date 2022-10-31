ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin announces $4 million grant funding for Appalachian region

By Tannock Blair
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iU8vh_0itMlsKb00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced more than $4 million in grants will go toward supporting workforce development, community revitalization and health services in the Appalachian region.

“The downturn of the coal industry has impacted regional economies across Appalachia, making regional partnerships and collaborative community efforts more important than ever as we diversify the Appalachian economy,” Youngkin said. “Not only will these projects support economic growth and development in Appalachian communities, but they are in line with my administration’s 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, focusing on a more realistic and dynamic future for Virginia’s energy production and consumption.”

Opioid epidemic cost Virginia $3.5 billion in 2020, VDH opioid cost calculator shows

The grants come from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC), Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative .

The ARC POWER Initiative is congressionally funded and provides economic aid to coal communities affected by the country’s changing energy production.

2022 ARC POWER Virginia Awardees:

  • $1,500,000 for food sector workforce expansion in Central Appalachia
  • $1,500,000 for New River Water Trail expansion project
  • $655,000 for Dick and Willie Passage Trail 6A Completion
  • $500,000 for expansion of dental services for Central Appalachia

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government that includes 13 state governments and 423 counties across the region — in Virginia, 25 counties and eight cities comprise the ARC region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
cbs19news

VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
ABINGDON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Millions available for low-income households needing heating assistance

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Millions of dollars in federal funding are now available to help low-income Virginians facing high heating bills. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced on Wednesday that nearly $115.7 million in funding is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. According to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

SEE IT: Lawsuit forces Gov. Youngkin to release school tip line emails

WASHINGTON (7News) — Within weeks of his inauguration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginians to report problems in their schools to his administration. The governor asked tipsters to email him and help root out "critical race theory" and other "inherently divisive subjects" they saw taught in state classrooms. “I...
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
WJHL

Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records

One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

New website to recruit health professionals for Virginia hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s hospitals and health care facilities continue to face a shortage of workers. And now, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is launching a website to bring more health care workers to the Commonwealth. Hospitals across the country were dealing with a workforce shortage before...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $1 million richer after winning big that night. Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia AG’s office now involved in Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia attorney general’s office is now involved in providing oversight of the Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation project, according to City Manager Randall Eads. In a statement, Eads said the city “welcomes additional court oversight of the entire remediation process implementing the findings of an expert panel report to address odor […]
BRISTOL, VA
cbs19news

Virginia residents must file 2021 tax return to receive $250 rebate

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a $250 rebate for individuals or $500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was Monday. However, some people may be wondering where their money is. According to the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy