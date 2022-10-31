Read full article on original website
Trunk-or-treat and a movie
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an event that originally was planned for the parking lot of Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro but some Halloween rain changed all that. "We had to make a quick decision to move the entire thing inside," said general manager Chrystal Herbin, "And...
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
'He stole the whole bucket of candy': Halloween Candy Cam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The camera doorbell. It catches all kinds of things, especially when it's Halloween and there is an unmanned bowl of candy on the porch. What will the trick-or-treaters do? We asked folks to send in their doorbell footage. You can't see it in the video but...
wschronicle.com
Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home
Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
Halloween: The best way to use your doorbell camera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Will you fill up the bowl once and hope no ghoulish trick-or-treater takes it all at once? SimpliSafe, a security company that offers doorbell cameras surveyed a thousand of their clients. 47% said they don't completely trust kids to take the one piece of candy. 46%...
Mother plans to turn tragedy into triumph after teen dies in Oak Ridge on Halloween
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Dozens of flowers have been put down at the spot where North Carolina Highway patrol troopers said a driver hit and killed a 14-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween night. Police said two girls were walking south on Haw River Road when they were hit from behind...
Security camera captures parts of possible drive-by shooting in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who drove to get help after being shot outside a Guilford County business is explaining how the situation unfolded. Guilford County deputies have not shared many details about the Tuesday night shooting. FOX8 spoke to the owner of a gaming business where the victim ended up at one […]
‘Complete shock’: Woman unknowingly drives for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket beside her
Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro, North Carolina not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her the entire time, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers
ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
Man injured after shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits
With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.
wallstreetwindow.com
Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina
A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
Raleigh News & Observer
Deputy known for his ‘big heart’ dies unexpectedly after almost 2 decades on NC force
A beloved law enforcement officer known for his “big heart” and bright smile died after almost two decades on the job in North Carolina. Willie Clyde Williams served as a deputy sheriff before his unexpected death, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. “Our hearts are heavy,...
rhinotimes.com
Stokesdale Has Water On The Brain And Money In The Pocket
The Town of Stokesdale has had its own water system for years, and now, thanks to a number of new grants, it has several million dollars to spend on that system. On Thursday, Nov.10, the Stokesdale Town Council will discuss some water system projects under consideration. Those include possibly extending...
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
