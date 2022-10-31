ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Trunk-or-treat and a movie

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an event that originally was planned for the parking lot of Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro but some Halloween rain changed all that. "We had to make a quick decision to move the entire thing inside," said general manager Chrystal Herbin, "And...
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home

Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Halloween: The best way to use your doorbell camera

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Will you fill up the bowl once and hope no ghoulish trick-or-treater takes it all at once? SimpliSafe, a security company that offers doorbell cameras surveyed a thousand of their clients. 47% said they don't completely trust kids to take the one piece of candy. 46%...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers

ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
ARCHDALE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man injured after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
JAMESTOWN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina

A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
REIDSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
ASHEBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Stokesdale Has Water On The Brain And Money In The Pocket

The Town of Stokesdale has had its own water system for years, and now, thanks to a number of new grants, it has several million dollars to spend on that system. On Thursday, Nov.10, the Stokesdale Town Council will discuss some water system projects under consideration. Those include possibly extending...
STOKESDALE, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC

