Do Your Pizza Boxes Belong In Your Iowa Recycling Bin?
America is made up of people from all different kinds of backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures. Other than living here in America, do you know what else we all have in common? Our love of Pizza! There's a part of me that doesn't think I can trust you if you genuinely can't find a type of pizza you can enjoy unless you have an issue with dairy...that just makes me sad for you.
Cheers! Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality Competition Show
If you were flipping through your different streaming services, you might have noticed an Iowa native on your television screen earlier this week. An Iowa distiller competed on a recent episode of 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller.' Described as "the ultimate booze-making competition series" the show pits brewer against brewer in the ultimate competition.
An Iowa State Fair Favorite Snack is On Sale — But Not For Long!
There are so many different and unique foods at the Iowa State Fair every year. Whether it's pork chop on a stick, rattlesnake corndog, The Finisher, and just about anything you could ever want to be fried (Oreos, twinkies, avocado slices, etc). One staple that would fall into a more...
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
These Long-Billed Iowa Birds Love to Dance [WATCH]
If you're lucky enough to spot one of these birds here in Iowa, put on the brakes. They're quite the entertainers. I must admit I don't believe I've been lucky enough to see one of these in person but after seeing a photo online I decided to do some investigating. What I found can't help but make you smile.
Let’s Talk Dragons, Best City In Iowa To Be a Dragon (Yes This Is Real)
First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age
I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Ashton Kutcher Does Iowa Proud With A Fantastic Beer Chug [WATCH]
If you could pick just a few things Iowans know a LOT about, you could chose; kindness, corn, pigs, cows, the Hawkeyes, Ashton Kutcher, and beer. One of Iowa's favorite celebrities did our state proud while appearing on the Today Show. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, made an appearance on...
Aldi Cuts Iowans A Break, Rewinds Turkey Day Prices to 2019
UPDATE: KCRG reports that Wal-Mart is also rolling back its prices to pre-inflation levels on Thanksgiving essentials. They will revert to 2021 amounts, essentially allowing customers to pay just what they did last year. Learn more here. ORIGINAL STORY:. Just for the sake of comparison for this story, I did...
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
Iowans Can Give Thanks for Less Holiday Inflation at Wal-Mart
The only inflation some of your favorite retailers want you to engage in this holiday season is that of your heart and stomach while stuffing your face in the company of loved ones. After midwest-based grocer Aldi came out with its promise earlier this week to "turn back time" (which...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
There’s A TINY Chance Taylor Swift Would Perform In Iowa
We have a small sliver of hope that one of the biggest names in the music industry MIGHT come to Iowa. Here's how that could POSSIBLY happen. Taylor Swift recently announced her most ambitious tour yet this week. The Grammy award winning singer will be hitting the road in 2023 for the 'Taylor Swift Eras Tour.' Swift said she will start this global tour with 27 stadium shows in the United States next year.
Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot
No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
Iowa Concerts & Comedy Shows to Look Forward to in 2023 [LIST]
Here are some of the big concerts and comedy shows here in Iowa that have already been announced:. Friday, January 20th at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11th at 7:30 p.m. With special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James. Sunday, January 22nd at...
5 Times Iowans Were Featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ [WATCH]
One of the most popular shows on Netflix right now is the reboot of the series Unsolved Mysteries. There are only three seasons of the new edition, but the show dates all the way back to 1987! Using the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki site, I went back through the show's history to take a look at some of the Iowa mysteries that have been featured on episodes. Here are five of the big ones:
How much snow could fall this weekend in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly ninety percent of the state of Iowa is under at least a “moderate drought,” but a decent amount of needed rain will arrive Friday, extending into part of Saturday. A cold front approaches from the west Friday morning. As it does so, rain moves in from the southwest, overspreading the […]
