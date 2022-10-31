ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

City of Warwick Residents

Your polling locations may have changed due to the 2020 census and redistricting. The precinct numbers have also changed. Below is a list of all the Polling locations within the City:. 3501- GREENWOOD FIRE COMPANY:........45 KERNICK STREET. 3502- PILGRIM SENIOR CENTER:........27 PILGRIM PKWY. 3503- RI NATIONALGUARD ARMORY:........541 AIRPORT ROAD. 3504-...
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
‘Not building new schools comes at a greater cost’

On November 8, Warwick voters will have an unprecedented opportunity to change the educational future of our city. The vision set forth is to create two completely new ….
Report: New schools would increase test scores, home values

A team of American University masters degree students concluded that building two new Warwick high schools would increase housing values, decrease teacher and student absenteeism and would increase ….
