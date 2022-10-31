Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 16. Veterans will be guests. the menu will consist of Navy bean soup, salad, bread, pot roast, mashed potato, carrots, and chocolate pudding cake. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Starters are available at 5 p.m.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!
November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
mainepublic.org
Ahead of the midterm election, young immigrant voters detail their concerns and hopes for Maine
There are two Somali Americans running for seats in the Maine Legislature this year, and a growing number of Mainers from immigrant backgrounds are seeking, and winning, positions in municipal government. Still, some say much more representation is needed in the state. That's one point that came up during a...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Roscoe M. Pinkham
Roscoe Merrill Pinkham, of Belfast, Maine died at the age of 94 with family by his side. We often remarked about his birth date of Feb. 2, 1928, Groundhog Day, and now he has left us on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2022. Roscoe was the son of the late Douglas and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
More families accessing Feed Our Scholars
Wiscasset’s Feed Our Scholars (FOS) mission is to aid Wiscasset Elementary School (WES) students benefiting from our bags of weekend nutrition, school supplies, books, holiday extras, and other unexpected issues needing assistance that occasionally crop up during the school year. It all combines to support WES children as they grow into their potential.
Do You Know What the Tree Streets of Lewiston Are?
I heard someone reference, 'the Tree Streets' and I had no idea what they were talking about. Unfortunately, it was a derogatory reference. Something to the effect of,. Oh, they must live in the Tree Streets. I did a little digging about the name and found some really sad things...
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
WPFO
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
November Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms
A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ford cancels contract with sheriff’s department for 2 SUVs
In February, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department received authorization to buy two Ford SUV Interceptors from Quirk Ford. But in late October, the department received notification Ford Motor Co. couldn’t fulfill the order. Sheriff Todd Brackett told county commissioners Nov. 1, the department is searching for replacement vehicles. “This has left us scrambling. I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order,” Brackett said.
There’s a Phantom Restaurant in Scarborough, Maine, Cooked Up by a YouTube Sensation
As if there isn't enough competition in the Portland area when it comes to restaurants, how about adding another possibility into the mix: ordering food from a restaurant that doesn't actually exist and getting it delivered to your doorstep. Does that sound confusing? Yes. But it's a legit thing, as a virtual burger chain has popped up in the Maine Mall area and is leaving some customers dumbfounded.
I Was 100% Fooled By the Violinist Scam at Shaw’s in Falmouth
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and several other news stations have reported, is...
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Nov. 3 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb Thrift Store annual Christmas sale
The Edgecomb Community Church’s Thrift Store will be holding its annual Christmas sale through the month of November beginning Saturday, Nov. 12 and ending Tuesday, Nov. 29. Several items will be raffled off including a fall gift basket of Stonewall Kitchen items; a Christmas wreath; and a Christmas lantern. Chances are $1 each with all proceeds going toward the church’s local mission efforts. The drawings will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset makes town office hire, nods police grants
Wiscasset’s town office will have a new face and a longtime employee will have a new office. The town manager’s longtime administrative assistant Kathleen Onorato will move into the vacant office where treasurers used to work and she will relinquish some of her duties to new administrative assistant Robin Plourde, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said in the Nov. 1 selectmen’s meeting at the town office and over Zoom and YouTube.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lights, tree and summer in November
We got the artificial Christmas tree up this week. Too soon? I’ve been waiting for it. Like the stores do, I held out until after Halloween. And nothing against it or Thanksgiving, but the tree and other light-up decorations with the Peanuts gang and more who reappear at Christmastime, or post-Halloween, mean the spirit of the season plus the relief and satisfaction another year is nearly through, full of memories of all the good and great moments, the kind you appreciate even when they’re happening; growth from lessons learned and new challenges; hope; and sorrow, for each year holds it, too.
