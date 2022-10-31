Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
George Bradley Brown
George Bradley Brown, 73, of The Villages, Florida, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord early Sunday, October 30, 2022. Brad was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, respected businessman, and Christian. Born June 16, 1949, Brad spent the first half of his life in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended the University of Cincinnati pledging Sigma Alpha Epsilon and graduating in 1972. Although a lifelong Bearcat fan, Brad also became an avid Gator fan after moving to Florida in the early 1990’s. Brad enjoyed traveling with his wife, golfing with friends, and spending time with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved his extended family at The Villages, and his work family at The Villages Insurance Agency where he dedicated over 30 years of service.
villages-news.com
Thomas Nitsch
Thomas Nitsch, age 83 of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mr. Nitsch was a former two-time grand master of the Chicopee Masonic Lodge, as well as a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Vietnam War era.
villages-news.com
Jerry D. Macchione
Jerry D. Macchione, age 69, passed away peacefully October 28, 2022 at his home in Fruitland Park, FL, where he lived with his loving wife of 35 years, Muriel Glenn Macchione. He was born on January 17, 1953. First and foremost, our beloved Jerry was kind and generous to everyone...
villages-news.com
Juergen (Jerry) Meusel
On October 7, 2022, Juergen (Jerry) Meusel passed away. He was born in Berlin, Germany on September 29, 1930 and just celebrated his 92nd birthday. He was the son of William Meusel and Martha (Schumann) Meusel. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce (Boehmer) Meusel. He was an...
villages-news.com
Stanley Jay Ornell Jr.
Stanley Jay Ornell Jr. (Stan), husband, father and proud United States Air Force veteran, passed away on Oct 27, 2022. The son of Stanley Jay Ornell Sr. & Alphonsine Ornell, Stan grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. He was born on August 3, 1935. At the age of 19, Stan enlisted...
villages-news.com
Carole Joyce Guarrero
Carole Joyce Guarrero, 87, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on October 01, 2022, in The Villages with family present. Carole was born on October 22, 1934, in Chicago. Carole enjoyed traveling and at one time was partners in a Travel Agency. Her biggest joy and passion were for her family and friends. She was a positive influence on so many people.
villages-news.com
Joyce S. Westbrook
Joyce S. Westbrook of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on 28 October 2022 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Joyce was born on 19 July 1940 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the only child of Leo and Viola Page Sullivan. She graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1962 and moved to Maryland to work for the National Security Agency. She married Lawrence Westbrook in 1966 and they had one daughter, Patricia. Joyce was blessed to live in Germany twice and enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She held other jobs in banking and real estate but always loved being a wife and mother first and foremost.
villages-news.com
Patriot Service Dogs in need of clicks to win Defender Service Award
The Patriot Service Dogs organization is need of your clicks in an effort to win $25,000 to benefit the organization. Patriot Service Dogs is a grassroots nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for veterans without charge. Based in Marion County, the organization has a strong base of support in The Villages with many volunteers, two board members, and several veteran recipients in the area. Now, they are 1 of 5 finalist organizations from across the county competing for the Defender Service Awards.
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after caught behind wheel of pickup truck without license
A driver was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a pickup truck without a license. Ruiz Maradiaga Bradiz Agustin, 32, was driving a red Chevrolet pickup with a Florida license plate shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 in Wildwood when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.
villages-news.com
Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages
A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
villages-news.com
Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages
A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after found slumped over in golf cart
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a golf cart. A Fruitland Park police officer found the golf cart at 6:15 p.m. Monday on Wise Way with 53-year-old Christina Lynn Bullen, who lives at 3197 Dressendorfer Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge, behind the wheel. Her speech was slurred and it appeared she had been drinking. Bullen attempted to push herself out of the golf cart and almost fell to the ground, according to the arrest report. The Villages Public Safety Department was summoned to the scene.
villages-news.com
Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck
A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck. The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Car club teams with Dairy Queen to boost Kids, Cops & Christmas program
The Villages Classic Car Club teamed up this past weekend with the Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford to hold a car show to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program. The car club is one of The Villages clubs which has strongly supported this program which...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year
A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
villages-news.com
Brother and sister in The Villages accused of bilking insurance company out of $22,000
A brother and sister in The Villages have been accused of bilking an insurance company out of $22,000. Sophie Nassif Bolous, 74, who lives in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santiago, is facing a felony charge of fraud. She was arrested on a warrant last week and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She has been released on $2,000 bond.
villages-news.com
Driver with suspended license arrested on Historic Side of The Villages
A driver with a suspended license was arrested on the Historic Side of The Villages. Raymond Armand Dionne, 55, of Summerfield, was driving a gray 2005 Dodge Magnum station wagon at 9:47 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Boone Gate.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist dies at hospital two days after crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died at a hospital in Ocala, two days after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Oxford Place will offer family living at location near The Villages
A new rental community to be known as Oxford Place is touting its proximity to The Villages. The rental community of duplex and single family units as well as an amenity center and a swimming pool will be constructed on 17.985 acres on the west side of U.S. 301 about a half a mile south of East County Road 466.
villages-news.com
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
Comments / 0