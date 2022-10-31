George Bradley Brown, 73, of The Villages, Florida, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord early Sunday, October 30, 2022. Brad was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, respected businessman, and Christian. Born June 16, 1949, Brad spent the first half of his life in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended the University of Cincinnati pledging Sigma Alpha Epsilon and graduating in 1972. Although a lifelong Bearcat fan, Brad also became an avid Gator fan after moving to Florida in the early 1990’s. Brad enjoyed traveling with his wife, golfing with friends, and spending time with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved his extended family at The Villages, and his work family at The Villages Insurance Agency where he dedicated over 30 years of service.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO