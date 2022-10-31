Read full article on original website
Adopted
3d ago
They have a choice!! It's called birth control!! Stop using abortion as a way out. There is always an option to choose adoption.
7
Robert Buckner
3d ago
Here's a novel idea. How about take a little responsibility for your own actions. Have responsible sex and take responsibility for the results when you don't.
4
Juanett Casey
3d ago
abortion is murder not birth control. I remember those first flutters that let me know theras life in my body. Get on the pill if you want to have fun
4
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
Bustle
Why Stacey Abrams Is Optimistic About Georgia’s Governor Race
In less than a week, Georgia voters will cast the final ballots in a slew of closely watched races, including the much-anticipated gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democrat challenger, Stacey Abrams. More than 1.6 million Georgians have already voted, a record-breaking number that tops 2018 figures, when Kemp eked out an eleventh-hour win. He was able to tally more than 50% of the vote, which is required in Georgia to avoid a runoff election. So, the big question: Can Kemp top 50% again?
OPINION: Listen to doctors on the far-reaching implications of Ga. abortion law
In an AJC poll conducted in September, only 5% of Georgians listed abortion as their top issue in the election. Just months earlier, in a July AJC poll, almost 55% of voters said they disagreed with the new abortion law. Why do few people seem to care about the passage of legislation to which they are opposed?
Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a Fulton County special grand jury later this month.
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Walker hits back at Obama: ‘Put my resume against his resume’
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Hershel Walker fired back on Wednesday at former President Obama who said being a good football player does not make him qualified to be a lawmaker. Walker, a former NFL running back, told Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade that he’s never met Obama but if he had, it meant he was […]
Proposed Georgia wood pellet mill at center of environmental fight
Activists and a group of South Georgia residents are calling for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to adopt stricter oversight of wood pellet mills popping up across the region to feed global demand for biomass energy.
WJBF.com
Is it illegal to hand out water or food outside your polling place?
(NEXSTAR) – A federal judge recently declined to block a controversial law enacted in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election — one that effectively prohibits the distribution of food or water to voters waiting to cast their ballots at polling places throughout the state. Georgia’s Election Integrity Act...
Barrett again denies emergency bid to block student loan forgiveness plan
Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday denied an emergency effort to block the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, her second such ruling in recent weeks. Barrett, who handles emergency matters arising from several Midwestern states, acted alone in denying the request, rather than referring it to the full court.
NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?
With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
Stitt, Hofmeister speak about education, pandemic, and drugs ahead of election
Earlier this week, FOX23 sat down with gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister. The Republican and Democrat spoke about inflation, abortion, the death penalty, and election security. In the second half of this series, we asked the candidates about education, the response to the pandemic, immigration, and drug...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics
On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
The Department of Community Affairs has abruptly stopped taking applications for its rental assistance program, apparent...
Exclusive emails: Inside Trump's botched Georgia fight
Late on the night of Jan. 6, 2021, as the world reeled from the shocking images of a pro-Trump mob ransacking the U.S. Capitol, conservative activist and Trump legal adviser Cleta Mitchell focused her attention elsewhere — on a crumbling voter fraud lawsuit in Georgia that could open the door to criminal exposure.
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams faces uphill battle as Kemp widens lead into double digits: Poll
Gov. Brian Kemp has substantially widened his lead over Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor’s race, managing to hold a double-digit advantage over his Democratic challenger with less than one week to Election Day, according to recent polling. In a rematch of their 2018 faceoff for the governor’s mansion,...
Comments / 6