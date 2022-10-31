ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Adopted
3d ago

They have a choice!! It's called birth control!! Stop using abortion as a way out. There is always an option to choose adoption.

Robert Buckner
3d ago

Here's a novel idea. How about take a little responsibility for your own actions. Have responsible sex and take responsibility for the results when you don't.

Juanett Casey
3d ago

abortion is murder not birth control. I remember those first flutters that let me know theras life in my body. Get on the pill if you want to have fun

Bustle

Why Stacey Abrams Is Optimistic About Georgia’s Governor Race

In less than a week, Georgia voters will cast the final ballots in a slew of closely watched races, including the much-anticipated gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democrat challenger, Stacey Abrams. More than 1.6 million Georgians have already voted, a record-breaking number that tops 2018 figures, when Kemp eked out an eleventh-hour win. He was able to tally more than 50% of the vote, which is required in Georgia to avoid a runoff election. So, the big question: Can Kemp top 50% again?
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Walker hits back at Obama: ‘Put my resume against his resume’

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Hershel Walker fired back on Wednesday at former President Obama who said being a good football player does not make him qualified to be a lawmaker. Walker, a former NFL running back, told Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade that he’s never met Obama but if he had, it meant he was […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF.com

Is it illegal to hand out water or food outside your polling place?

(NEXSTAR) – A federal judge recently declined to block a controversial law enacted in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election — one that effectively prohibits the distribution of food or water to voters waiting to cast their ballots at polling places throughout the state. Georgia’s Election Integrity Act...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Barrett again denies emergency bid to block student loan forgiveness plan

Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday denied an emergency effort to block the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, her second such ruling in recent weeks. Barrett, who handles emergency matters arising from several Midwestern states, acted alone in denying the request, rather than referring it to the full court.
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics

On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
ATHENS, GA
Axios

Exclusive emails: Inside Trump's botched Georgia fight

Late on the night of Jan. 6, 2021, as the world reeled from the shocking images of a pro-Trump mob ransacking the U.S. Capitol, conservative activist and Trump legal adviser Cleta Mitchell focused her attention elsewhere — on a crumbling voter fraud lawsuit in Georgia that could open the door to criminal exposure.
GEORGIA STATE

