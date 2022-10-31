Read full article on original website
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Bills obtain Nyheim Hines from Colts at deadline
The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Hines is a pass-catching specialist who should provide an upgrade for a Bills offense that averages the fifth-most pass attempts per game (38.7). Devin Singletary will likely lose a chunk of volume moving forward and James Cook could have a harder time getting on the field. In the Colts' backfield, Deon Jackson will presumably step in for Hines as the third-down back and Moss will remain an afterthought. Hines is expected to be available to make his Bills debut in Week 9 against the New York Jets.
Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder
The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
Cam Akers (personal) hoping to be done with Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is "hoping for a fair resolution" after not being traded at Tuesday's deadline, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Akers doesn't think it's in his "best interest" to play for the Rams again this season. She adds that the relationship "is still amicable," but the ideal outcome for Akers at this point would likely be for a release and fresh start elsewhere. Ronnie Rivers started ahead of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown last week, but he only gained 36 yards on 12 touches. Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve this week and make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers hasn't played since week 5.
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings
The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Prisco's NFL Week 9 picks: Streaking Commanders upset Vikings; Bucs beat Rams to snap skid; Saints stun Ravens
I did it. I finally did it. That's the only way you can describe a week where I went 7-0 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, 8-7 against the spread with my expert picks and 11-4 straight up. That's right. My best bets were undefeated,...
Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense
Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here
The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (hamstring) will do "some things" at practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Vrabel. Tannehill is still dealing with the ankle injury that forced him to miss Week 8's win over the Houston Texans. His participation at practice on Wednesday is a good sign, but Vrabel's comments seem to indicate that he has some progress to make before he's available. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If Tannehill remains sidelined, Malik Willis will start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
John Franklin-Myers comes with fighting words on Bills QB Josh Allen
Sunday’s battle between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium is already interesting enough as a historical rivalry that is getting some added fuel thanks to some fighting words between players and one player that has gone right after the face of the Bills is Jets DE John Franklin-Myers.
Julio Jones (knee) practices for Buccaneers in full
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Jones sat out Wednesday, but he returned for a full session a day later and is expected to play Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wideout played 57% of the offensive snaps last week in his first game since Week 4 and third appearance of the season. He caught 2 passes on 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jones will continue to compete for looks behind Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin in a struggling Buccaneers offense.
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dotson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury and opened Week 9 absent from practice. He appears to be trending toward another missed game. numberFire's models project Dotson...
Saints place Michael Thomas (toe surgery) on injured reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen said he doesn't know the timetable for Thomas to return, but he expects him to miss the rest of the season. After being limited to seven games in 2020 and missing all of last year, Thomas only managed to make it through Week 3 this season. He caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 targets. Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara will continue to be the Saints' top targets over the second half of the season and Jarvis Landry (ankle) stands to benefit as well. The Saints are playing on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
