thecitymenus.com

Owenby named UWG’s director of signature events and traditions

A fixture of the West Georgia community has been named the University of West Georgia’s inaugural director of signature events and traditions. Rhyne Owenby, who has decades of experience forging connections in the communities she serves, began at UWG on Nov. 1. Owenby, most recently serving as vice president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, also brings a wealth of expertise in marketing, communications and constituent relations.
CARROLLTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ramos-Santana selected as Georgia RISE Award winner

Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year’s winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
CARROLLTON, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday

Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
eastcobbnews.com

4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders

Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Menk resigns from school board

With just weeks remaining in her term, Linda Menk stepped away from the Coweta County Board of Education Wednesday, saying she is moving outside her district. Menk was first elected in 2014 and served two terms on the board. She was unseated earlier this year by challenger Rob DuBose, who secured nearly 80 percent of the vote in a runoff election on June 21.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

CCSD chooses Valley for site of new combined high school

Wednesday, October 26, 2022, was a historic day for the Chambers County School District. The school system hosted its monthly meeting for the Board of Education which concluded with the Board announcing they would build the new high school in Valley. The background is that the Chambers County School District...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV presents: Celebrating Glenn Burns

WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special saluting Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and his retirement after 40 years of service to the people of North Georgia. In this one-hour special, the station looks back at Glenn’s legacy. From where it all started in West Palm Beach, Florida to his 40 storied years at WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Enjoy the Holidays at The Avenue Peachtree City

The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is gearing up for the holiday season with a series of celebratory events throughout the season. Every Monday starting November 28 up to Christmas, guests will have the opportunity to capture photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who have been celebrating the holidays at the center for over 20 years, and check out a life-size snow globe. Photos with Santa can be captured on the following dates from 5 – 7 p.m.:
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

