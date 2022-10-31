Read full article on original website
Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'Roger MarshCarrollton, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
thecitymenus.com
Owenby named UWG’s director of signature events and traditions
A fixture of the West Georgia community has been named the University of West Georgia’s inaugural director of signature events and traditions. Rhyne Owenby, who has decades of experience forging connections in the communities she serves, began at UWG on Nov. 1. Owenby, most recently serving as vice president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, also brings a wealth of expertise in marketing, communications and constituent relations.
thecitymenus.com
Ramos-Santana selected as Georgia RISE Award winner
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year’s winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday
Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
eastcobbnews.com
4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders
Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
Department of Community Affairs no longer accepting new applicants for rental assistance program
ATLANTA — The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced it has stopped accepting new applications for its rental assistance program. The program, which was started in March 2020 due to the pandemic, was meant to help people pay their rent as costs soared, and as many lost their jobs.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
Piedmont Henry planning $3.5 million hospital expansion
Piedmont Henry is planning a $3.5 million expansion to create more space for patients who are hospitalized for less than...
4 Cobb High School Bands Finish in Top Group at Bands of America Regional Competition
Four Cobb County high school marching bands finished among the top performing bands at the Bands of America regional championships held at Jacksonville State University Oct. 29. The competition included nearly 30 high school marching bands from six southeastern states.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WMAZ
Portraits of Native American leaders at State Capitol tell story of Georgia's indigenous history
ATLANTA — Almost two centuries of American history line the walls at the Georgia State Capitol. Portraits honoring past leaders offer a glimpse into the state's history and how Georgians in the past choose to honor them. Within the almost 300 portraits, sculptures, and other memorials that make up...
Newnan Times-Herald
Menk resigns from school board
With just weeks remaining in her term, Linda Menk stepped away from the Coweta County Board of Education Wednesday, saying she is moving outside her district. Menk was first elected in 2014 and served two terms on the board. She was unseated earlier this year by challenger Rob DuBose, who secured nearly 80 percent of the vote in a runoff election on June 21.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
CCSD chooses Valley for site of new combined high school
Wednesday, October 26, 2022, was a historic day for the Chambers County School District. The school system hosted its monthly meeting for the Board of Education which concluded with the Board announcing they would build the new high school in Valley. The background is that the Chambers County School District...
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
WSB-TV presents: Celebrating Glenn Burns
WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special saluting Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and his retirement after 40 years of service to the people of North Georgia. In this one-hour special, the station looks back at Glenn’s legacy. From where it all started in West Palm Beach, Florida to his 40 storied years at WSB-TV.
thecitymenus.com
Enjoy the Holidays at The Avenue Peachtree City
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is gearing up for the holiday season with a series of celebratory events throughout the season. Every Monday starting November 28 up to Christmas, guests will have the opportunity to capture photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who have been celebrating the holidays at the center for over 20 years, and check out a life-size snow globe. Photos with Santa can be captured on the following dates from 5 – 7 p.m.:
