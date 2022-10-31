P!nk, Carrie Underwood & More Set to Perform on 2022 American Music Awards

P!nk , Carrie Underwood , Imagine Dragons , JID , Tems , Wizkid and Yola are set to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards , which will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20. Additional performers will be announced.

Hosted by Wayne Brady , the 2022 American Music Awards will air at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

The show will unveil a new award, song of soul, which spotlights an emerging, mission-driven artist who has inspired change and invoked social justice through their lyrics. The first recipient is Yola’s “Break the Bough.” Yola will perform the song, which marks her first AMAs performance. Yola portrayed Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the hit film, Elvis .

P!nk will perform her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which is set for release on Nov. 4. P!nk is an eight-time AMA nominee.

Underwood will perform “Crazy Angels” off her ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood, a 17-time AMA winner, is nominated for two awards this year – favorite female country artist and favorite country album.

Imagine Dragons will perform alongside Atlanta rapper JID. Their single “Enemy,” which reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 , is nominated for favorite rock song, one of the four new AMA award categories this year. Imagine Dragons have three other nominations this year – favorite pop duo or group, favorite rock artist and favorite rock album.

Wizkid and first-time AMA nominee Tems will take the stage together, marking both artists’ first time performing on the AMAs. Their AMA-nominated hit single, “Essence,” which reached the top 10 on the Hot 100, is up for favorite R&B song. Tems is nominated for three other awards – collaboration of the year, favorite hip-hop song and favorite Afrobeats artist. Wizkid is also vying for favorite Afrobeats artist.

DJ/producer/rapper D-Nice will serve as the house DJ.

The 2022 American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions, as reflected on the Billboard charts, including streaming, sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.

The AMAs have adopted the slogan “Music’s Hottest Night,” a play on the Grammy Awards’ long-time slogan, “Music’s Biggest Night.”

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories, except favorite K-Pop artist. Voting for favorite K-Pop artist will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally in more than 120 countries and territories. Last year’s show stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, according to the show.

The 2022 American Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, two of the top executives at Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Larry Klein, a mainstay at dick clark productions, are also executive producers.

Tickets are now on sale now at www.axs.com.