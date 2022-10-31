ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

'Glee's Mr. Schuester Was Originally Written for Justin Timberlake & Not Matthew Morrison, Ryan Murphy Says

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Justin Timberlake fans might just cry Ryan Murphy a river when they find out which Glee character the show creator had in mind for the pop star. In a revealing Monday (Oct. 31) appearance on a new podcast called And That’s What You REALLY Missed , the show’s creator dropped a bombshell on Gleeks everywhere: The character of choir director Will Schuester was originally written for JT, not Matthew Morrison.

“When we were writing the pilot — I’ve never really talked about this — that pilot was written for Justin Timberlake,” Murphy told the podcast’s hosts Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, who starred on Glee as Artie Abrams and Tina Cohen-Chang, respectively. “Mr. Schue was written for Justin.”

That was all Murphy could divulge before the episode ended. However, more of McHale and Ushkowitz’s interview with the Emmy Award-winning screenwriter will be shared in a second episode next week.

The Timberlake tease wasn’t the only revelation Murphy shared before the episode wrapped, though. The American Horror Stor y creator also revealed that Glee was originally imagined as being much darker, and that Mr. Schue was first written as a drug addict.

The first ever script that would eventually become Glee was written by the show’s co-creator Ian Brennan, whose friend presented the script to Murphy at a gym. “Like serendipity, I went to the gym and I was in a towel and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir, am I right?’ And I was like ‘Yeah,'” Murphy shared with Ushkowitz and McHale, who brought up that Mr. Schue had also inappropriately touched his students in early imaginings of the show.

“Mr. Schue, I believe, was a crystal meth addict in Ian’s script,” Murphy added. “The NC-17 version of show choir with a weird protagonist who was unraveling.”

Listen Ryan Murphy talk about Justin Timberlake in the full episode of And That’s What You REALLY Missed below:

LOS ANGELES, CA
